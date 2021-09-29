CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Massachusetts State

Massachusetts is strong-arming legal pot shops to pay for more cops

By Rafi Schwartz
Mic
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs cannabis legalization efforts continue to roll across the country, some communities already enjoying the fruits of the legal weed movement have found themselves in an awkward position: If certain dispensaries want to continue operating, they first must pay significant fees to their respective communities — the vast majority of which, in the case of one Massachusetts town, is intended to compensate the city for adding new cops to its police force.

www.mic.com

Comments / 10

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Senate poised to stave off debt crisis

The Senate appeared poised to stave off a debt ceiling crisis of its own making on Wednesday after Democrats said they could accept a surprise offer from Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) to raise the debt limit for two months. McConnell made the offer shortly before the Senate was...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Haverhill, MA
Haverhill, MA
Crime & Safety
Local
Massachusetts Government
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
Haverhill, MA
Government
NBC News

Biden, CEOs outline debt limit consequences ahead of looming deadline

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden met with business leaders Wednesday to warn of the disastrous economic impact on the country and the global economy if the U.S. hits its debt limit for the first time ever. Shortly after the meeting began, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., announced that he...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legal Weed#Dui#Full Harvest Moonz#Cna Stores#Usher#The Eagle Tribune#Hof
ABC News

Supreme Court justices gripped by case of 9/11 detainee: 'We want a clear answer'

A U.S. Supreme Court case about state secrets and brutal CIA black-site interrogations after 9/11 took an abrupt turn Wednesday when a trio of justices demanded answers from the Biden administration about why the plaintiff -- Al-Qaeda suspect Abu Zubaydah -- is still held without charges in a military prison at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, even though the war in Afghanistan has concluded.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Associated Press

Jags’ Meyer, players ready to move on after latest apology

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Urban Meyer is ready to move on. So are his players and his family. The Jacksonville Jaguars coach publicly apologized for the third consecutive day Wednesday and said he never considered resigning after his “inexcusable” behavior at an Ohio bar was caught on camera and released on social media.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy