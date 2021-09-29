YouTube is banning anti-vax content — but is it too little, too late?

CHICAGO (CBS) — Facebook, along with its Instagram and What’s App platforms, crashed Monday morning. Users were unable to access those sites, starting around 11:45 a.m., Eastern Time. Facebook et. al. went to Twitter to confirm the outage. We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience. — Facebook (@Facebook) October 4, 2021 As of 1 p.m., the sites were still down. Instagram and friends are having a little bit of a hard time right now, and you may be having issues using them....

INTERNET ・ 2 DAYS AGO