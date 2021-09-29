YouTube is banning anti-vax content — but is it too little, too late?
While many have pointed fingers at the Delta variant for the most recent coronavirus surge, rampant misinformation is arguably just as much to blame. Anti-vaxxers have justified their refusal to get the jab with all kinds of ludicrous conspiracy theories. But the anti-vax movement goes way beyond COVID-19 vaccines. Misinformation on vaccines against other diseases has permeated social media for years. Now, YouTube is finally taking serious steps to combat it. In a blog post, the company announced it would ban misinformation on all vaccines. Better late than never, I guess?www.mic.com
Comments / 8