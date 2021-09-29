CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Preseason Gamethread #1: New Jersey Devils at Washington Capitals

By John Fischer
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to the preseason. The Devils will play six preseason games. Expect this game to be more about the veterans getting warmed up and any fringe/prospects getting some looks ahead of Utica’s camp. Of course, those who do well may be rewarded with more appearances later. As ever, we shall see.

