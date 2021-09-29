Royals to start Angel Zerpa on Thursday

It all started with a chilly Opening Day slugfest on April 1 against the Rangers and it all ends this weekend against the Minnesota Twins. This season has somehow been just mind-numbingly slow and also basically over with one snap of the fingers. The Twins probably feel the slow part more than the fast. They came into the season as one of the favorites to be atop the division and just never could get anything going. They spent seven total days in first this year. Their most games over .500 was three when they were 5-2. The last time they were even at .500 was when they were 5-5. They’ve been generally okay for a couple months now, but okay isn’t good enough for a team that thought they would be playing long beyond Sunday.

MLB ・ 5 DAYS AGO