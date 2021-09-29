Recap: Liberty 1-0 Wake Men’s Soccer

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (4-3-1) saw their 3 game unbeaten streak shattered in a shocking 2OT loss to the Liberty Flames (5-3) at Spry Tuesday night. It marks a 5th straight victory for Liberty, who look like they may be the class of the Atlantic Sun, while the Deacs continue to struggle, and are now off to the worst start to a season in the Bobby Muuss era, albeit still keeping their heads above .500 so far. It was a game that Wake again struggled in front of net, and were the better team over the 90 minutes, but they let some big chances go by the wayside and Liberty took advantage.