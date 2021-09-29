CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
365 Days of Climate Awareness 32 – The Structure of the Atmosphere

By Michael Sutherland
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe atmosphere is composed of 78% nitrogen (N2), 21% oxygen (O2), 0.9% argon (Ar), 0.04% carbon dioxide (CO2), and other trace gases. Water vapor can be up to 0.25% of the atmosphere by mass, but it is not considered a well-mixed regular constituent as its concentration varies greatly with time and location. It is water vapor’s dynamic nature within the atmosphere as well as its high heat capacity and strength as a greenhouse gas which make it such an important factor in global circulation and weather.

