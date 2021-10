Much the same with live television, anything is bound to happen during a live concert as Luke Bryan found out. While performing in front of a large audience, country music superstar Luke Bryan noticed his smoke machine was ineffective. The machine was putting out too much smoke for Bryan and so the singer took matters into his own hands. Now, you would have to believe that Luke Bryan has people to fix the smoke machine if it isn’t working. Maybe he does and maybe he doesn’t, but while performing recently in Phoenix, Luke Bryan took action. He leaped off the stage and pushed the smoke machine over onto its side to keep the abundance of smoke from getting in his face. While on the floor pushing over the machine, he is accidentally kicked in the head by his stage manager.

