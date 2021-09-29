CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tuscaloosa, AL

Nick Saban provides injury update heading into Ole Miss game

By Griffin McVeigh
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fRmGC_0cCAGRmi00
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Tuscaloosa is the sight of another top 15 SEC matchup on Saturday afternoon as No. 1 Alabama and No. 12 Ole Miss face off.

Lane Kiffin will be making his return to Bryant Denny Stadium for the first time since being named the Rebels’ head coach. His team is coming off a bye week, having the opportunity to get healthy.

Alabama did not have the same advantage. Even if Southern Miss was not the best opponent, there were still 60 minutes of football to be played.

Nick Saban was able to provide injury updates on three players Wednesday morning. One of the more surprising ones was Henry To’oTo’o coming out of the Florida game.

“He was a little sick when we played down at Florida,” Saban said about the linebacker. “He played anyway. But he has played extremely well for us.”

To’oTo’o finished with nine tackles against the Gators and three last week against Southern Miss. He and Christian Harris have been an intricate part of the defense thus far.

Alabama’s pass rush could finally be back at full strength as well, with LaBryan Ray returning to near 100%.

“He’s played in the last two games and played more in each one of those games,” Saban said. “We’re very pleased with the progress that he’s making and the way that he’s playing, and I think the more he plays, the more productive that he’ll be and I think the more confident that he’ll get that he’s physically healthy as well as making strides to getting back to be the kind of player that he’s always been for us.”

The defensive lineman suffered a groin injury just before the summer ended and missed the first two games of the season.

On the offensive side of the ball, it sounds like Brian Robinson Jr. is ready to be the feature back of the offense again. After missing the Southern Miss game, Saban said Robinson Jr. would practice this week and be listed as day-to-day.

On Wednesday he confirmed the running back will be good to go for Ole Miss.

“He [Robinson Jr.] looks good and he’s practiced well, so we’re encouraged that he’ll be able to play in the game on Saturday.”

Stay tuned to Roll Tide Wire to stay updated with the injury situation before Saturday.

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion. You can also follow Griffin McVeigh on Twitter @Griffin_McVeigh.

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

Nick Saban makes hilarious first-time admission to Miss Terry

While the dominant storyline around Alabama this week is the top-15 matchup against Ole Miss in Tuscaloosa on Saturday, college football fans have learned a fair amount about Alabama head coach Nick Saban’s family, too. On Thursday’s weekly “Hey Coach & The Nick Saban Show,” the Alabama coach shed some...
FOOTBALL
Larry Brown Sports

Lane Kiffin has message for media about Alabama

Alabama had to sweat out a win against Florida last week, which is something the Crimson Tide have not been all that accustomed to in the Nick Saban era. A lot of people felt the Gators exposed some of Alabama’s weaknesses, but Lane Kiffin wishes the media would stop talking about that.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tuscaloosa, AL
Football
State
Florida State
Local
Alabama Football
Tuscaloosa, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Alabama State
Tuscaloosa, AL
College Sports
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
Gadsden Times

Lane Kiffin: Media should stop 'upsetting' Nick Saban ahead of Alabama football vs Ole Miss

Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin seemed very impressed, speaking highly of the Alabama Crimson Tide after their 31-29 win over the Florida Gators on Saturday. "I wish the media would stop upsetting coach (Nick) Saban by saying this is a weak team and has weaknesses. They went on the road against a top-10 team in The Swamp with a freshman quarterback and won," Kiffin said Wednesday on the SEC coaches teleconference.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Saban
Person
Lane Kiffin
TideSports.com

The coaching advice Miss Terry often gives to Alabama's Nick Saban

If Terry Saban, wife of Alabama football coach Nick Saban, were running her husband's defense, the Crimson Tide would be sending a barrage of players at the quarterback all the time. "Miss Terry always wants to blitz more," Nick Saban said Thursday night during his weekly radio show. Nick Saban...
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brian Robinson#American Football#Ole Miss#Sec#Rebels#Gators#Southern Miss
saturdaydownsouth.com

Nick Saban sends a message to Alabama fans ahead of Southern Miss game

Alabama’s obviously been a perennial college football power. The Crimson Tide will be expected to flex their muscle once more at Bryant-Denny Stadium against Southern Miss on Saturday ahead of a huge showdown with Ole Miss on Oct. 2. Last Saturday, the Tide were at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium to...
ALABAMA STATE
On3.com

Nick Saban updates fans on the progress of Agiye Hall

Many people were pegging Alabama freshman wide receiver Agiye Hall for a breakout season in 2021 after his incredible performance in the spring game. Alabama head coach Nick Saban fielded a question about Hall at his press conference and updated fans on his progress as a member of the Crimson Tide.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Everything Nick Saban said after Alabama's win over Southern Miss

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Top-ranked Alabama defeated Southern Miss, 63-14, Saturday. Shortly after the Crimson Tide’s home game at Bryant-Denny Stadium, head coach Nick Saban spoke to reporters. Below is everything Saban said after Alabama advanced to 4-0 on the year. “I was really pleased with the intensity that our players...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
AL.com

Nick Saban makes plea to fans before Southern Miss game

For the second time this season, fans will file into Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday night to watch Alabama football meet a non-Power 5 opponent. But two days before a game against Southern Miss that lacks the juice of the Tide’s four upcoming SEC games this season in Tuscaloosa, coach Nick Saban made a stronger-than-usual plea to fans.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Nick Saban: Ole Miss' overall team has improved 'in every category'

No. 12 Ole Miss will travel to Tuscaloosa, Ala., to take on top-ranked Alabama on Saturday, Oct. 2. It has developed into a highly-anticipated matchup due to Lane Kiffin’s high-powered offense in Oxford, but Nick Saban sees an improved team in all three phases of the game. “Ole Miss has...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

36K+
Followers
76K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy