SZA Nails Her Lyrics in Spanish on New Version of Kali Uchis’ ‘Fue Mejor’

By Julyssa Lopez
Rolling Stone
 7 days ago
Kali Uchis just dropped a new version of the sultry R&B single “Fue Mejor,” from her 2020 album Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios) — and this time, she’s enlisted the help of SZA , who sings in Spanish for the first time on the track and nails it.

SZA jumps in with a new verse that’s all about getting over someone who wasn’t worth her time: “Tú nunca fuiste mío, tú nunca fuiste mierda,” she sings. Roughly translated, it means, “You never were mine, you never were shit” — a line that’s iconic in any language. She then joins Kali for the chorus. In a statement, Kali explained, “This is Latin R&B, this is SZA singing in Spanish for the very first time, this is spooky season, this IS the moment.”

The video, directed by Daniel Sannwald, features the two of them singing over smoky sets in crazy neon colors, with SZA delivering her part atop a moving car.

The collaboration comes just a month after SZA suprrise-released three new tracks on Soundcloud. Kali, meanwhile, has been keeping busy after the smash success of her song “Telepatia,” also off S in Miedo : She recently teamed up with Ghanaian American singer Amaarae for a remix of “Sad Girlz Luv Money.”

