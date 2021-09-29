WOXO, Chamber team up for weekly job fair broadcast

NORWAY — Complaints about lack of workers has become a routine drumbeat of advertising, conversation and media reports. In Oxford Hills, Chamber of Commerce Director John Williams decided to provide a new recruiting tool to small businesses in the region, with the help of Board Member Stan Bennett of Bennett Radio Group. The long-time colleagues are pairing up to bring a radio-based jobs fair to Oxford Hills. The fair launches Oct. 5 at 8:30 on WOXO and will run at the same time every Tuesday as a 15 minute spot.