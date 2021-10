Professional wrestling in 2021 has had some of the most monumental shifts in the history of the business, and as fun as that’s been to watch and experience as a fan, that’s not what will be left with me for years to come. This was also the year where we fully felt the loss of Jon Huber, better known by his in-ring name ‘Brodie Lee,’ a monster of a man, with a heart of gold, who tragically died shortly after Christmas due to a non-Covid lung condition.

