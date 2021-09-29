CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Tuchel Delivers Honest Verdict Following Chelsea's Loss to Juventus

By Jago Hemming
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 7 days ago

Thomas Tuchel has announced his reasoning as to why his side lost 1-0 to Juventus in their Wednesday night Champions League clash.

The Blues travelled to Italy to take on Massimiliano Allegri's Juventus in matchday two of the Champions League group stages.

In a fixture characterised by Chelsea possession, the Blues were unable to register a goal, and lost the game 1-0 after a stunning goal from Federico Chiesa in the 46th minute.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xTWVq_0cCAE30B00
SIPA USA

Speaking after the game to BT Sport, manager Thomas Tuchel was straight on why his side lost the fixture on Wednesday night.

"We started not sharp enough. We had possession.

"The first 12-15 minutes, we could have charmed them more. We could have been sharper, upped the rhythm.

"We should have asked more questions."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZzYqp_0cCAE30B00
SIPA USA

Despite finishing with 74% possession, Tuchel's boys didn't put enough together during the game to register a goal, and the match finished 1-0 in Juventus' favour.

Both teams only had one shot on target each in a somewhat lacklustre fixture.

Juventus' game plan worked a treat, as they allowed the Blues to have most of the ball but kept Chelsea at bay, leaving the west London side struggling to put too much of note together in the opposition half.

Chelsea were coming off a 1-0 loss to Manchester City over the weekend, in a fixture where the northern side dominated the match, leaving Tuchel, as well as Chelsea fans all over the country down in the dumps.

Let's hope the boys can pick up their performance against Southampton on Saturday.

More Chelsea Coverage:

