Yellowstone National Park Releases Official Cause of Death for Shoshone Lake Canoer

After completing an autopsy on the formerly missing person, 67-year-old Mark O’Neill, officials found that the cause of death was exposure (hypothermia). Previously, a family member reported O’Neill and his brother, 74-year-old Kim Crumbo, missing. The two had been on a four-night backcountry canoe trip through Yellowstone National Park on September 19. O’Neill was originally from Chimacum, Washington while Chumbo was from Ogden, Utah. Both brothers were National Park Service retirees, and Chumbo was also a former Navy Seal. The search concluded for O’Neill on the 20th when rescue teams found his body on Shoshone Lake’s east shore. Efforts still continue for Crumbo.