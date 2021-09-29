CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Multi-genre violinist finally free to explore his talent full-time

By zengernews
New Pittsburgh Courier
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJuggling a full-time job as a music teacher while going back to school and performing open-mic nights became too much for T-Ray The Violinist. Faced with the tough decision of keeping his 9-5 job or becoming a full-time musician, the talented violinist took a leap of faith. For the last seven years he’s been living out his dream.

