2021 Nightstream Film Festival Announces Full Program Lineup, Including Conversations With David Lowery and ‘Malignant’s Akela Cooper
In its second edition, the Nightstream Film Festival will once again bring a slate of over 30 horror films from various countries, several panels, and the participation of important horror filmmakers. The collaborative virtual event is presented by the Boston Underground Film Festival, Brooklyn Horror Film Festival, North Bend Film Festival, and the Overlook Film Festival.collider.com
