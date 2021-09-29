Former Dry Bridge Colored School to receive commemorative marker
The Virginia Department of Historic Resources will unveil a commemorative historic marker Saturday at a building in Martinsville that has gained national recognition. The former Dry Bridge School at 1005 Jordan St. opened “in 1928 after the School Improvement League, an organization of African Americans living east of Martinsville, campaigned under the leadership of the Rev. W. F. Geter to replace the original Dry Bridge Colored School,” the resolution states.martinsvillebulletin.com
