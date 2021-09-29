CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Are these 10 restaurants the best the Portland region has to offer?

By Christopher Bjorke
Portland Business Journal
Portland Business Journal
 7 days ago

Compiling picks for best restaurants is something of a local industry in Portland, and the city provides a rich feast of businesses to choose from. Online restaurant reservation manager OpenTable has its own contribution to the best restaurant conversation with its own list of the region's top 10 places to eat, based on reviews by diners who use the site to book tables.

www.bizjournals.com

Portland Business Journal

Five Things for Tuesday, including admired companies and goodbye to a dining fixture

Good morning. Here are some Five Things for your Tuesday. Our first item is a sad one: For the first time in 26 years, Portland will be without a restaurant operated by Vitaly and Kimberly Paley. The pair announced the closing of their namesake establishment Paley's Place on Monday. The news comes a year after the pandemic took a heavy toll on their dining establishment, closing four other businesses.
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Business Journal

Five Things for Monday, including a shuttered speakeasy and Voodoo's new move

Good morning. Welcome to another week. Here are Five Things to get you started. What does tech giant Intel have with in common with your neighborhood eatery? They are both trying to hire people in a tight labor market. The Oregonian reports on the efforts by Intel (Nasdaq: INTC) to get the word out that it needs workers to help with its manufacturing expansion.
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Business Journal

Portland's Springbrook Software buys New Zealand firm

Portland’s Springbrook Software made its first international acquisition scooping up New Zealand-based Magiq Software. Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but Springbrook plans to keep Magiq’s New Zealand and Australian offices. The acquisition brings Springbrook’s employee count to 260 worldwide, up from the roughly 100 the company had a year ago.
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Business Journal

Five Things for Friday, including Knight's new NIL mission and caffeinated cities

Good morning. Happy first day of October. Here are Five Things for Friday. Nike founder Phil Knight is the big name on a new company that aims to help U. of Oregon athletes manage endorsements under new rules that allow students to market their name, image and likeness, or NIL. The company is led by a roster of former Nike execs and former Ducks star and current WNBA player Sabrina Ionescu.
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Business Journal

Just getting started

Amplifying voices of color, mitigating food waste, and creating cleaner energy are just some of the ideas that have spurred young founders on Oregon college campuses. You'll find those ideas and more featured in the print debut of Portland Inno, the new home for the Portland Business Journal's coverage of entrepreneurship. The ideas are inspiring, but the bright young stars behind them are equally impressive.
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Business Journal

The PBJ's Private 100 2021: No. 6, Slumberkins

What company does: Slumberkins supports caregivers, educators, and children in building a foundation of social-emotional wellness through books, multimedia, toys, classroom curriculum, and more. Top executives and titles:. Callie Christensen, co-founder and co-CEO Kelly Oriard, co-founder and co-CEO 2020 employees: 31. Current employees: 46. How were you able to grow...
VANCOUVER, WA
Portland Business Journal

New program looks to help PSU students back downtown businesses

The 25,000-plus Portland State University students making their way back to campus will get some incentive to spend money in their downtown environs. The university, and several partners, Thursday announced the "Here for Portland, Downtown" initiative, which aims to steer students toward area businesses "whose livelihoods and workforces have been hit hard by the pandemic, including local businesses owned by low-income entrepreneurs and entrepreneurs of color."
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Business Journal

Portland Business Journal recognizes Brandefined in three major categories for 2021

Founded in 2011, Brandefined is an advertising agency that has focused specifically on helping small business owners compete in a space typically reserved for larger corporations. Coining the tagline “Big Brand Strategies For Small Business” over ten years ago, our impact has extended from our home base in Portland to over 40,000 businesses all over the country. 2021 has solidified Brandefined’s mark in the space of advertising. Portland Business Journal recognizes Brandefined as one of the Largest Creative Agencies in the Portland Metro Area, one of the Largest Technology Service Providers in Oregon and Southwest Washington, and one of the Fastest Growing Private 100 Companies in Oregon. Our efforts have also earned us a well-deserved spot in the top-five finalists for the BBB’s 2021 Torch Awards for Ethics, the most honorable recognition awarded to Accredited Businesses by the BBB. Our notable accolades include being listed as an Inc. 5000 Company, named by The Oregonian as a Top Workplace in the Pacific Northwest, and maintaining an A+ rating from the BBB since our first year of eligibility with 98% positive feedback from our clients on social media. The dramatic shift of the advertising landscape over the past decade has required the ability of a Creative Agency to adapt, and Brandefined has continued to expand our wide array of customizable services with an emphasis on brand building and management to meet the goals of small businesses of ANY size or budget. Although the majority of our clients begin their relationship with Brandefined by purchasing a low-cost Facebook or Instagram advertising solution, our goal always is to build a trusting, long-term relationship to deliver the best ROI a small business could possibly achieve by partnering with a dedicated ad agency. The services we provide at Brandefined are as varied as the clients we serve. We specialize in Social Media Ad Management, Web Design, Graphic Design, Content Management, Local SEO, and much more to cater to your advertising needs.
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Business Journal

Private 100 Lighthouse Award 2021: Meredith Hospitality

(The Lighthouse Award honors companies that have landed on the Portland Business Journal's Private 100 list, which honors the region's fastest-growing businesses, for five consecutive years. Skin By Lovely has landed a Lighthouse for the first time.) Company: Meredith Hospitality. 2021 Private 100 ranking: 63. What they do: Hospitality, real...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Business Journal

Getting bitter all the time: Portland beverage maker sets sights on bigger targets

A thriving Portland non-alcoholic drinks maker has settled into a new space and begun a hunt for more money as it expands its line. For Bitter For Worse also filed a patent application over the past few weeks, said Shelley Elkovich, the company's co-founder and "Taste Maven." The moves come after the company logged 700% year-over-year growth between July 2020 and July 2021.
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Business Journal

Premium cheese takes the top prize at Oregon Angel Food

A Bandon-based premium cheesemaker took home the top prize at the 2021 Oregon Angel Food competition. The event also saw three emerging companies awarded prizes and the announcement of a new partnership between event organizer Oregon Entrepreneurs Network and investor Black Founders Matter. Face Rock Creamery was awarded the $220,000...
BANDON, OR
Portland Business Journal

Meet the entrepreneur whose end game is a grocery store that caters to Black Portlanders

Portland native Chrisetta Mosely has a passion for produce and a deep desire to make it accessible to the Black community. Mosely has owned a catering company, given food demonstrations, self-published a cookbook and written a blog called Farewell Fatso. Now, she’s partnering with the Black Food Sovereignty Coalition, the Soul District Business Association and greenHAUS art gallery on Roots Marketplace, a popup produce market with a mission to increase access to affordable, high-quality, fresh food. In addition to produce, the markets feature wellness products, baked goods, flowers and art from Black vendors.
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Business Journal

Portland regenerative farming lender raises $8.8M from investors

Steward, a nonbank private lender, has raised $8.8 million in a Series A to expand its work lending to small, sustainably run farms, fisheries, ranches and food producers. The round was led by The Grantham Foundation and Tripple. The round also included Ponderosa Ventures and other mission-aligned investors such as Kat Taylor, co-founder and co-chair of the board for Beneficial Bank.
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Business Journal

Portland Business Journal

The Portland Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

