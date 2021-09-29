Indianola girls swimming still undefeated at home
The Indianola High School girls swim team remained undefeated at home this season as they outdistanced the Marshalltown Bobcats 114-70 last week at the Indianola YMCA pool. Indianola leaders in the pool included senior Jorja Culver with three first place finishes and junior Kodi Cram with two. Senior Ali Borgmeyer, juniors Julian Bacon and Katie Thompson and sophomore Olivia Bacon each took home a first place finish as well.www.indianola-ia.com
Comments / 0