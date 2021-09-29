CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

Clayton Heard’s bass fishing trip

By Field Reporter
carolinasportsman.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMy name is Clayton Heard and I live in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. I am currently a Junior at Tulane University in New Orleans. Due to Hurricane Ida, I evacuated to Natchitoches, a small town in North Louisiana. My fraternity Brother, William Mccarthy, owns a camp in those parts and invited a few people to stay with him to avoid the weather. We planned on doing some bass fishing in the small John Boats he has, but we had no idea how lucky we were going to get that week. At first we were throwing white and green YUM lures with bullet weights. We learned quickly that because of the grass at the bottom of the pond, we were going to have to change to weightless (great decision).

