CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

How to make Martinelli’s Apple Cider Doughnuts

By Jackie Burrell
Monterey County Herald
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhether you’re tasting your way through Sebastopol’s apple country or exploring the orchards of Camino, apple cider doughnuts are a classic part of the fall experience. You can make them at home by reducing apple cider into an intense, apple-flavored syrup and combining it with ingredients you likely already have on hand — flour, sugar, eggs, nutmeg, cinnamon. Go traditional and roll the crisp, glistening, just-fried results in cinnamon-sugar or drizzle the doughnuts with an apple cider glaze, like this recipe from Martinelli’s, the iconic apple cider company founded in 1868.

www.montereyherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

The Unusual Ingredients Bobby Flay Always Adds To His Grilled Cheese

The September 13 episode of the "Always Hungry with Bobby Flay and Sophie Flay" podcast may be the best one yet, at least for sports fans and young adults. The father-daughter duo, who started their food podcast earlier this year, broke down everything there is to know about "pregaming." For those who aren't familiar with the term, pregaming is when you drink before going out to the bars, a football game, or another kind of social arrangement. Pregaming is a lot like tailgating except there's a lot less food, a lot more alcohol, and it's usually with a smaller group of people ahead of a larger event.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

This Recipe Is So Good Lidia Bastianich Makes It 3 Times A Week

If you're craving an easy homemade Italian meal for dinner, there's only one person to turn to and that's Lidia Bastianich. The Emmy award-winning public television host has authored over 10 cookbooks and has been on TV since 1998 (via LidiasItaly.com). In fact, she even knew Julia Child back in the day and made a guest appearance on her show, "Julia Child: Cooking with Master Chefs," back in 1993, per Cucina Toscana. But Bastianich is about more than just cookbooks and TV. Since getting her start in the '90s, the Italian chef has opened three critically acclaimed New York City-based restaurants of her own, including Felidia, Becoo, and De Posto. Did we also mention she has her own line of artisanal pastas and all-natural sauces?
RECIPES
tasteofhome.com

Chicken Stir-Fry with Noodles

1/2 head bok choy (about 1 pound) Cook spaghetti according to package directions; drain. Meanwhile, trim and discard root end of bok choy. Cut stalks into 1-in. pieces. Coarsely chop leaves. In a large skillet, heat 1 tablespoon oil over medium-high heat. Add chicken; stir-fry 5-7 minutes or until no...
RECIPES
Redbook

We Tried 7 Mac & Cheese Brands and the Winner Surprised Us

Whether it’s childhood nostalgia or an easy lunch option, a nice bowl of macaroni and cheese is an American staple. Brands have stepped up their game over the years sometimes offering unique flavors or oddly shaped noodles. But not all of these comfort dishes are made the same. What defines the best boxed macaroni and cheese? The texture needs to be creamy and every bite needs to be full of cheesy goodness. The size of the noodles can’t be too small, and new twists on the basic concept are always welcome. We taste-tested some of the most popular brands, and here's how it went...
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doughnut#Apple Cider#Food Drink#Sebastopol
Mashed

Wendy's Baked Potato: What To Know Before Ordering

There's no denying that a meal from one of your favorite fast food restaurants just hits the spot every once in a while. Juicy burgers, nuggets, and chicken sandwiches are all staple menu items at quick-service eateries across the country, and you can almost guarantee it's best accompanied by a delicious side order of fries.
RESTAURANTS
aymag.com

Recipe Monday: Crockpot Pineapple Chicken

This will be a recipe you save. It’s easy, delicious and the bit of pineapple is just what you need for your next meal. 2.5 pounds boneless skinless chicken breasts or thighs, chopped into ½ -inch pieces. 1 cup chicken stock or bone broth. 6 ounces tomato paste. 1/2 cup...
RECIPES
thepioneerwoman.com

Sausage Breakfast Casserole

Everyone should have an easy make-ahead breakfast casserole in their back pocket. Just as fitting for this year's holiday brunch main as it is for breakfast for dinner, this sausage and egg bake is a no-fuss crowd-pleaser that requires very little prep. Once the sausage is cooked and the eggs whisked, thawed frozen hash browns and plenty of cheese are folded in before baking. About an hour or so later, you have perfectly tender potatoes, fluffy, creamy eggs and melty, glorious cheese.
RECIPES
KGUN 9

Cream Cheese Corn Casserole Is Rich, Creamy And Perfect For Fall

As brightly hued leaves tumble from the trees and temperatures slowly ease downward, we start to yearn for homey, warm dishes that nourish us — body and soul. From stews to casseroles, the dinner table is one of the first places we start to see (and celebrate) the shift toward autumn.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
POPSUGAR

I Started Drinking Apple Cider Vinegar Tea Instead of Coffee, and It's Been So Beneficial

At the age of 26, I decided to quit drinking coffee. For years I relied heavily on coffee to study or work. By the age of 22, I was completely dependent on it to get through the day. I often found myself drinking coffee black, and chugging it in order to consume another cup for more energy. Like me, 62 percent of Americans drink coffee every day, but people rarely talk about the side effects of becoming dependent on it. I felt a severe come down after drinking coffee, which only led me to drink more — sometimes I'd have several cups in a row in order to multitask. By the end of the day, I would become lethargic and agitated. On top of that, I started to get headaches and stomach pain.
DRINKS
Mashed

Trader Joe's Fans Are Unimpressed By Its Pumpkin Bisque

It's officially time to say goodbye to summer. With the ceremonial first day of autumn now behind us, people have an excuse to pull out their cozy sweaters and Halloween decorations — even if it's still a little too early. From leaf peeping to sitting in front of the fire, there are so many wonderful fall traditions that we finally get to indulge in. While there are many things to love about fall, nothing beats the food. Naturally we have apples and pumpkins, and everything we can possibly make out of those fall staples. But we also have comfort food dishes and warm drinks, like butternut squash soup, pot roast, and hot toddies.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Mashed

The One Meal Ina Garten Considers Her Signature Dish

Celebrity chef Ina Garten has done heaps for the culinary industry throughout her career: She's hosted 27 seasons of her cooking show, "Barefoot Contessa," and has gifted fans with a dozen easy-to-follow cookbooks (via PureWow). For her, working in the food industry is nothing short of a blessing. She told Epicurious, "I just can't believe I get to do this. After having had several careers first — as a nuclear energy policy wonk and running a specialty food store — this is as good as it gets."
RECIPES
Parade

The 19 Best Soup Recipes of 2021 Will Definitely Come in Handy This Fall

Are you a soup lover? I mean a hardcore, enjoy a bowl before your entree, kind of soup lover? Beef or chicken, broth-based, cheesy, or creamy soups, you have to love them all!. With comfort food being our specialty, you have to imagine that soups are one of the most popular recipe sections on the site. We have everything from classic chicken noodle soup and hearty beef and vegetable soup, to the more imaginative bacon beer cheese soup with chicken.
RECIPES
KGUN 9

This Coca Cola Chocolate Cake Might Become Your New Go-To Dessert

Coca-Cola can be a refreshing drink to enjoy on a hot day or with your favorite fast food meal (and yes, McDonald’s Coke does have some sort of magical quality). However, did you know that many bakers use Coca-Cola as a secret ingredient to making a moist, delicious chocolate cake? It might sound a little odd to add soda to a dessert, but it’s not as unusual as you might think. In the past, we’ve featured delectable creations like Dr. Pepper Chocolate Brownies and even a Lemony 7Up Cake.
RECIPES
Wide Open Eats

The 8 Apple Cider Recipes to Make the Most of Fall

We are in the depths of Fall, and that means it's apple cider season. Apple cider is wonderful because it offers the crisp, spicy flavors of the season, and because it comes in many forms. You can keep cozy with a mug of hot cider on a cold night, or enjoy the many craft ciders on the market. But it doesn't have to stop there. The flavor of fresh apple cider can be used in a number of different ways, and they're all tasty. Here are eight different ways to make the most out of the season with some apple cider recipes.
RECIPES
news4sanantonio.com

How to make apple spiced muffins

Let’s keep the Fall theme going with a yummy recipe from Amy Hatton, The Cooking Mom. This one is for apple spiced muffins.
RECIPES
butterwithasideofbread.com

PUMPKIN PANCAKES WITH APPLE CIDER SYRUP

Pumpkin Pancakes with Apple Cider Syrup begin with a pancake mix for an easy fall breakfast. The pancakes are full of pumpkin flavor and the homemade syrup is absolutely incredible!. One of my greatest challenges in fall is choosing between pumpkin and apple and so I love it when I...
RECIPES
harborcountry-news.com

APPLE CIDER CENTURIONS

THREE OAKS — The Apple Cider Century bike tour returned on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, after taking last year off due to the Coronavirus Pandemic. Those riding in 2021 were blessed with a beautiful fall day. “We’re counting this as year 48,” said Three Oaks Spokes Bicycle Club President Bryan...
THREE OAKS, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy