Wan'Dale Robinson added to Biletnikoff Award Watch List
After a stellar start to the season, Wan’Dale Robinson is now in consideration for one of college football’s most prestigious awards. Robinson was added to the watch list for the Biletnikoff Award, presented by the Tallahassee Quarterback Club to the most outstanding FBS receiver regardless of position. Any player who catches a pass (wide receiver, tight end, slot back, and running back) is eligible for the award.www.chatsports.com
