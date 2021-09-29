CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maverick briefs: For now, Powell set to start alongside Porzingis

By Eddie Sefko
 7 days ago
After just two days of training camp, all things remain fluid for the Mavericks. That said, Jason Kidd said his starting lineup already has started to take shape. Kidd brought the Mavericks together on a couple occasions this week and had some candid conversations about roles. The bottom line is that – for now – Dwight Powell is the starter alongside Kristaps Porzingis at the two big positions, center and power forward.

NBA Analysis Network

This Mavericks-Warriors Trade Is Focused On Kristaps Porzingis

Knicks fans cried in misery when he was drafted 4th overall in 2015, but Kristaps Porzingis turned out to be a really solid player for New York… only for 2.5 seasons though. In just his third season in the league, Porzingis was the star of the Knicks and was named to the NBA All-Star game in 2018, but then he suffered a gruesome knee injury on February 6, 2018, that resulted in him tearing his ACL in his left knee.
NBA
DallasBasketball

Mavs Primo Porzingis Plan? Patience

When it comes to Dallas Mavericks big man Kristaps Porzingis, a lot of the talk over the summer revolved around the lack of production he had in the playoffs against the Los Angeles Clippers in June. In a series where the Mavs had a 2-0 lead and ultimately ended up playing in a decisive Game 7, one has to wonder if the Clippers would've even made it that far had Porzingis averaged more than 13 points and five rebounds per game while shooting under 30 percent from deep.
NBA
DallasBasketball

Kidd Explains Where Porzingis Will Start

DALLAS - The level of optimism surrounding Kristaps Porzingis entering training camp is high from many members of the Dallas Mavericks. Perhaps the most vocal of his supporters is new head coach Jason Kidd, who has big plans for him. The role that Porzingis will play during the upcoming season...
NBA
Reggie Bullock
Kristaps Porzingis
Dwight Powell
Luka Dončić
Tim Hardaway Jr.
Trey Burke
Jason Kidd
FanSided

Mavericks: What to expect of Kristaps Porzingis this season

Kristaps Porzingis’ role with the Dallas Mavericks in the upcoming 2021-22 season is set to be expanded. On media day, Jason Kidd, the Mavericks’ new head coach, told reporters that he wants Porzingis to be more than just a stretch big and to be himself again. The new coaching regime...
NBA
Yardbarker

Report: Kristaps Porzingis changed mind on wanting trade after Mavericks hired Jason Kidd

Kristaps Porzingis might have pulled a Ben Simmons by now if not for one particular change that the Dallas Mavericks made. ESPN’s Tim MacMahon said this week on “The Hoop Collective” podcast that Porzingis wanted to be traded at the end of last season but now feels like he has a fresh start with the hiring of new Mavs head coach Jason Kidd.
NBA
chatsports.com

Kristaps Porzingis is looking ahead

There were many things I was looking forward to heading into my first media day, but the biggest one was getting to hear from Kristaps Porzingis. He had a rough ending to last season and his name was tossed around quite a bit in the news. I had no idea what to expect, but this was the first time I’d get to hear from him since the start of this new Nico-Kidd era. I’m going to touch on my takeaways from Porzingis’ answers, the question I was able to ask him, my thoughts on Kidd saying Porzingis will start the season at the four, and how I’m feeling about the current state of the Mavs as the season is right around the corner.
NBA
#The Mavericks
Dallas Sports Focus

Long journey for Powell after rupturing his right Achilles tendon

It’s been a long journey for Dwight Powell to get back to some sense of normalcy on the basketball court. Powell ruptured his right Achilles tendon Jan. 21, 2020, against the Los Angeles Clippers. Getting his sea legs back under him after surgery and the rehabilitation process has been a difficult challenge for the Dallas Mavericks’ 6-10 center.
NBA
Distractify

Lakers Star Anthony Davis Just Got Married, but Who Is His New Wife, Marlen P?

As one of the biggest stars in the NBA, it's fitting that there were plenty of high-profile guests in attendance for Anthony Davis' wedding. Lebron James, Russell Westbrook and Jared Dudley were all there to celebrate the occasion, which was held quite recently. Amidst all the hubbub and celebrity guests, though, there were some who wanted to know more about Anthony's new bride.
NBA
Dallas Mavericks
Basketball
Sports
The Spun

Brooklyn Nets Owner Sends Clear Message To Kyrie Irving

Much of the conversation regarding the Brooklyn Nets recently has been centered around point guard Kyrie Irving’s vaccination status. Irving is reportedly not vaccinated against COVID-19. As a result, the seven-time All-Star might not be able to play in any of his team’s home games this season, due to New York City’s vaccination requirements.
NBA
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: LeBron James, Lakers eyeing Stephen Curry’s original Splash Brother

The Los Angeles Lakers have already built a dream team that would have been the greatest of all time in 2011. But it seems as though LeBron James and Co. aren’t done yet. The Lakers are rumored to be setting up a workout with former Golden State Warriors star and Stephen Curry’s original “Splash Brother,” Monta Ellis. This is according to a report from Empire Media Sports’ Alder Amo, who was able to get in touch with Ellis’ business manager Derrius Nelson to confirm the news.
NBA
NBC Washington

List of Vaccinated, Unvaccinated NBA Players Ahead of Season

Which NBA players are vaccinated, unvaccinated against COVID-19? originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Coronavirus vaccines have been at the center of heated debates for the last year and a half, and the NBA is no different. The league will not require players to receive their full COVID-19 vaccines for...
NBA
Catch all the breaking news on your favorite athletes and teams in the Lone Star State including stats and trade rumors on the Dallas Cowboys, Mavericks, Texas Rangers, Dallas Stars, FC Dallas and the Dallas Wings.

