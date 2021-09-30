CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Top NYC School Official Charged in Alleged Bribery Scheme With Meat Supplier

By Jonathan Dienst
NBC New York
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe former head of New York City’s food program in all 1,800 Department of Education schools was arrested by the FBI Wednesday on corruption-related charges. Eric Goldstein, the former CEO of NYC’s School Support Services, is accused of taking bribes from suppliers and self-dealing by allegedly taking part in a meat supply company that sold products back to NYC schools. In all, federal prosecutors say Goldstein took tens of thousands in alleged payoffs and improper payments.

