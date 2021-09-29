CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Providence, RI

Lifespan, CNE surpass 95% vaccination rates ahead of Oct. 1 mandate

By Marc Larocque
Providence Business News
 7 days ago

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island’s two biggest hospital companies are boasting employee vaccination rates surpassing 95% just days ahead of the Oct. 1 state-enforced mandate for all health care workers to get inoculated against COVID-19. Both Care New England Health System and Lifespan Corp. said on Wednesday that they will be operating in compliance with the mandate announced on Aug. 10 by Gov. Daniel J. McKee, requiring all state-licensed health care facilities to require employees to get vaccinated before entering starting Oct. 1.

pbn.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Senate poised to stave off debt crisis

The Senate appeared poised to stave off a debt ceiling crisis of its own making on Wednesday after Democrats said they could accept a surprise offer from Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) to raise the debt limit for two months. McConnell made the offer shortly before the Senate was...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Providence, RI
COVID-19 Vaccines
Providence, RI
Health
City
Providence, RI
State
Rhode Island State
NBC News

Biden, CEOs outline debt limit consequences ahead of looming deadline

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden met with business leaders Wednesday to warn of the disastrous economic impact on the country and the global economy if the U.S. hits its debt limit for the first time ever. Shortly after the meeting began, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., announced that he...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cne#Lifespan#Rhode Island Hospital#Vaccinations#Butler Hospital#Kent Hospital#Women Infants Hospital#Vna Of Care New England#The Miriam Hospital
ABC News

Supreme Court justices gripped by case of 9/11 detainee: 'We want a clear answer'

A U.S. Supreme Court case about state secrets and brutal CIA black-site interrogations after 9/11 took an abrupt turn Wednesday when a trio of justices demanded answers from the Biden administration about why the plaintiff -- Al-Qaeda suspect Abu Zubaydah -- is still held without charges in a military prison at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, even though the war in Afghanistan has concluded.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Associated Press

Jags’ Meyer, players ready to move on after latest apology

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Urban Meyer is ready to move on. So are his players and his family. The Jacksonville Jaguars coach publicly apologized for the third consecutive day Wednesday and said he never considered resigning after his “inexcusable” behavior at an Ohio bar was caught on camera and released on social media.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy