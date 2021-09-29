Lifespan, CNE surpass 95% vaccination rates ahead of Oct. 1 mandate

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island’s two biggest hospital companies are boasting employee vaccination rates surpassing 95% just days ahead of the Oct. 1 state-enforced mandate for all health care workers to get inoculated against COVID-19. Both Care New England Health System and Lifespan Corp. said on Wednesday that they will be operating in compliance with the mandate announced on Aug. 10 by Gov. Daniel J. McKee, requiring all state-licensed health care facilities to require employees to get vaccinated before entering starting Oct. 1.