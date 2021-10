The Artful Escape is two seemingly incompatible things. On the one hand, it is a grounded story about accepting yourself, even if that means defying other people’s vision of you. On the other, it is also an utterly farfetched musical adventure through the psychedelic depths of space. Though they seem at odds, the fanciful and relatable aspects of the interstellar epic work together and strengthen one another. The title (available on Xbox Game Pass) has light platforming and rhythm game elements, but its gameplay is not the star of this show. Instead, this adventure is about exploring the various stunning levels, both alien and terrestrial, while rocking a wicked guitar solo. The performances will make you believe you are on a mission to transform into a galactic rock star with a star-studded cast that includes Jason Schwartzman, Carl Weathers, and Lena Headey. |Our Review.

