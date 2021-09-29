CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Powerball: $570 million at stake in Wednesday night's drawing

By Jordan Smith
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA - More than a half-billion dollars are on the line in Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing. The jackpot has reached $570 million, the second-largest prize this year — trailing only the $731.1 million jackpot won in Baltimore in January. "This will be our first Powerball jackpot won since the game...

