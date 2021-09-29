CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Best of The Mike Missanelli Show 9-29-21

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday on the Best of Mike Missanelli Show and Mike started the show with reaction to Nick Sirianni’s press conference after Monday Night’s loss. The Phillies at this point are “mathematically” still in things. (00:00-16:20) Former Eagles Defensive End Chris Long joins the show (16:20-27:03) Jayson Stark (16:20-39:00) Tim McManus (39:00-50:10)

