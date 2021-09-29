CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

The Walking Dead: World Beyond Star Alexa Mansour Shares If She Would Return On A Future Series [Exclusive Interview]

By Emmanuel Gomez
lrmonline.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe second season of The Walking Dead: World Beyond from AMC is getting ready to make its premiere on October 3rd, 2021 on AMC. All episodes will be available one week early on AMC+ as of last week on September 26th. The Walking Dead franchise has expanded so much since it debuted way back in October of 2010. We have met all kinds of characters with a variety of agendas. One side of the story that needed a little more focus was teenagers. We have seen a few but mostly side characters.

lrmonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

The Walking Dead: World Beyond Reveals What Happened After Jadis Disappeared With Rick Grimes

What comes after the fateful helicopter flight Jadis (Pollyanna McIntosh) took with Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) on The Walking Dead? When Jadis touches down in Season 2 of The Walking Dead: World Beyond, viewers will learn more about what happened during the six years skipped over after a Civic Republic Military helicopter airlifted a gravely wounded Rick to safety in the Season 9 episode "What Comes After." The spin-off will bridge the gap with new intel when Jadis returns to the Walking Dead Universe for the first time since 2018 — this time as a decorated officer in the CRM.
TV SERIES
TVOvermind

Will Negan And Rick Ever Meet Again In The Walking Dead?

With Rick Grimes absent from The Walking Dead, Negan has basically become the new hero of the show. Well, to put it more accurately, the new anti-hero of the show. I’m sure Daryl has become the new hero, while Megan has taken his place as the new anti-hero of The Walking Dead. And if you’ve been keeping up with the show, you now know where every character is currently standing. A bit of a spoiler alert, but Daryl is being kept prisoner by a group of hostile religious zealots called the Reapers, Eugene and his group are familiarizing themselves with the Commonwealth, Aaron and Carol are working with other trying to keep Alexandria alive, and Maggie is separated from her group and desperately looking for food. And guess who’s with her? The man who killed her husband and The Walking Dead’s best villain, Negan This is the last season of The Walking Dead and as of now, it looks like this season is still just setting things up. As a fan who has read the comics until the very end, I know how it all ends. Since the show likes to do things differently, it’s obvious that they intend to end it a different way, but other fans who have read the comic should have an idea on how it will all end. Here’s a little spoiler alert that’s not really a spoiler: in the comic, Carl grows up and has a daughter with Sophia (who’s dead in the show) and he lives in a world where humanity is once again rebuilding civilization. Seriously, that was a good ending to the series.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

The Walking Dead Final Season Casts Rick's Killer From the Comics

The Walking Dead aims to reveal Sebastian Milton, the killer who guns down Rick Grimes in the comic books. At the end of The Walking Dead issue #191, where Rick's impassioned speech to the survivors prevents a coup from becoming a war, the spoiled son of Commonwealth leader Governor Pamela Milton shoots Rick in his bed for unseating his family from their position of power over the community they helped build. Rick dies in issue #192 when Sebastian shoots him three more times, leaving Rick to reanimate into a walker to be put down by his son Carl Grimes in the penultimate issue of Robert Kirkman's The Walking Dead.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Kirkman
ComicBook

The Walking Dead: [Spoiler] Is a Chilling Casualty of Pope's Reapers

Pope (Ritchie Coster) and the Reapers take another soul on The Walking Dead. Spoiler warning for Season 11 Episode 6, "On the Inside." After his baptism by fire in Episode 4, "Rendition," Daryl (Norman Reedus) is enlisted as part of The Chosen Ones: Pope's squad of soldiers turned mercenaries who took over Meridian and marked Maggie (Lauren Cohan) for death. The Reapers ambushed Maggie's group on the road, killing Roy (C. Thomas Howell) to start a slaughter that ended with the deaths of Maggie's Wardens: Cole (James Devoti), Duncan (Marcus Lewis), and Agatha (Laurie Fortier).
TV SERIES
ComicBook

The Walking Dead: World Beyond Season 2 Premiere Sneak Peek: Hope for the Future

Hope (Alexa Mansour) has hope for a future in an exclusive sneak peek from the Season 2 premiere of The Walking Dead: World Beyond. After journeying cross-country with sister Iris (Aliyah Royale) and friends Elton (Nicolas Cantu) and Silas (Hal Cumpston) to save the girls' father from the Civic Republic Military, Hope is an Asset to the CRM's fight for humanity's survival. In "Konsekans," premiering October 3 on AMC and streaming early September 26 on AMC+, her commitment to the future is put to the test by Lt. Col. Elizabeth Kublek (Julia Ormond) ahead of a promised reunion with Hope's scientist father Dr. Leo Bennett (Joe Holt).
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Walking Dead#Amc Studios#Lrm Online#Civic Republic Military
CinemaBlend

How The Walking Dead: World Beyond Will Handle Jadis' CRM Return In Season 2

The second and final season of The Walking Dead: World Beyond is almost here and additional details on the final stretch of episodes are slowly but surely coming to light. Earlier this month, it was announced that Season 2 would feature the return of Pollyanna McIntosh's iconic villain Jadis, who originated on Walking Dead. It was also revealed that fans will be learning just what happened after she and Andrew Lincoln’s Rick Grimes flew off into the unknown in that helicopter. Plus, they'll also get an understanding of the alliances she’s made over the years. Now, World Beyond co-creator Matt Negrete has provided some additional details in regard to how the series will handle Jadis’ long-awaited reappearance.
TV SERIES
lrmonline.com

Matt Harris on Penning Emotional Comedy with Netflix’s The Starling [Exclusive Interview]

THE STARLING: MELISSA MCCARTHY as LILLY. CR: Courtesy of NETFLIX. Written by Matt Harris. The Starling from Matt Harris lingered on Hollywood’s Black List for many years. With a beautiful story about loss and depression, many studios didn’t want to gamble on these types of dramas. Now on Netflix, The Starling came to fruition with a good cast that’ll make you laugh and cry at the same time.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Google
lrmonline.com

Frankie Grande And Hector Navarro Get Us Hyped For Their New Podcast SpongeBob BingePants [Exclusive Interview]

Can’t get enough of that guy that lives in a pineapple under the sea? Well, you’re in luck! There is a new official companion podcast for the iconic animated series, Spongebob SquarePants called, SpongeBob BingePants. This all-new original podcast is being hosted by superfans Frankie Grande and Hector Navarro. They will be taking a deep dive into Bikini Bottom to talk about all things absorbent, yellow, and porous.
TV SERIES
lrmonline.com

With The Premiere Of IKÉ BOYS LRM Talks With The Cast And Director [Exclusive Interview] | Fantastic Fest

My coverage for Fantastic Fest has started off on a high note with IKÉ BOYS. This is a fantasy adventure co-written and directed by Eric McEver. It took me back to the good old 90s when I was growing up watching things like The Power Rangers, Big Bad Beetleborgs, and classic Godzilla films. Watching those franchises and daydreaming that I was part of the story.
MOVIES
Tom's Guide

How to watch The Walking Dead: World Beyond season 2 online without cable

A familiar face enters the scene when you watch The Walking Dead: World Beyond season 2 online, even without cable. The teen-centric spinoff of The Walking Dead is unfurling its final chapter. Yeah, it feels like it just began but now it's ending. You can stream the premiere episode right now, since it dropped a week early on AMC Plus. The regular cable premiere on AMC takes place Sunday.
TV SERIES
TVLine

The Walking Dead Recap: Homebodies — Plus, [Spoiler] Gets Zombified

Under ordinary circumstances, they probably would have thought better of entering a house with a blood-spattered welcome mat. But the circumstances in which Connie and Virgil found themselves in Sunday’s episode of The Walking Dead were anything but ordinary. As a result, they wound up being chased around by a group that was arguably even more horrifying than walkers. Who — or what — were they? Read on… ‘NOT ALONE’ | As “On the Inside” began, while Kelly, Rosita, Carol and Magna (not Magda, as autocorrect likes to insist!) were searching for Connie, she and Virgil were taking refuge in a...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy