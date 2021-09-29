CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

N.Korea’s Kim expresses willingness to restore inter-Korean hotline -KCNA

By Syndicated Content
104.1 WIKY
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEOUL (Reuters) – North Korean leader Kim Jong Un expressed a willingness to restore severed inter-Korean hotlines starting October, state news agency KCNA reported on Thursday. (Reporting by Sangmi Cha; Editing by Leslie Adler)

wiky.com

Comments / 0

Related
WSAV News 3

Koreas talk on hotline restored after North’s missile tests

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea restored dormant communication hotlines with South Korea in a small, fragile reconciliation step Monday in an apparent hard push to win outside concessions with a mix of conciliatory gestures and missile tests. It’s unclear how substantially the move will improve ties between the Koreas, as Pyongyang has a […]
POLITICS
charlottestar.com

Inter-Korean military communication lines restored, North answers liaison call

Seoul [South Korea], October 4 (ANI/Sputnik): Inter-Korean military communication lines are restored as of Monday morning and North Korea has already answered a liaison phone call from the South, the South Korean Yonhap news agency reports. According to Yonhap, the two sides had contact through a military hotline and a...
WORLD
AOL Corp

N.Korea's Kim offers to reopen hotline with South; denounces 'hostile' U.S.

SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said he is willing to restore severed inter-Korean hotlines next month but accused the United States of proposing talks without changing its "hostile policy", the North's KCNA state news agency reported on Thursday. Kim made the remarks at the reclusive country's...
WORLD
Birmingham Star

Inter-Korean summit could be discussed: Kim Yo Jong

Pyongyang [North Korea], September 26 (ANI): North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's sister, Kim Yo Jong has issued a statement through the state-run Korean Central News Agency that an inter-Korean summit could be discussed if mutual respect is assured. In her statement issued on Kim Yo Jong said she thinks...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Jong Un
104.1 WIKY

N.Korea could consider an inter-Korean summit if respect assured -KCNA

SEOUL (Reuters) -North Korea could consider participating in an inter-Korean summit if mutual respect can be assured, state news agency KCNA reported on Saturday, citing Kim Yo Jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. The comment comes just a day after North Korea urged the United States...
WORLD
AFP

N.Korea leader's sister demands South drop 'hostile policies': KCNA

The influential sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Friday said it was "admirable" of the South to propose a formal end to the Korean War but demanded Seoul first drop its "hostile policies" towards Pyongyang. Kim Yo Jong's remarks, carried by Pyongyang's official KCNA news agency, were in response to South Korean President Moon Jae-in's recent calls for declaring an official end to the 1950-53 conflict that ended in a truce, not a peace treaty, leaving the two sides technically at war for more than half a century. In a speech at the UN General Assembly earlier this week, Moon proposed the declaration of an end to the conflict that broke out 71 years ago, stressing such an act would "make irreversible progress in denuclearisation and usher in an era of complete peace". Kim, a key policy adviser to her brother Kim Jong Un, said it was an "admirable idea" to propose a formal end to the war but insisted the South should remove its hostile attitude first.
WORLD
104.1 WIKY

U.S. security adviser Sullivan and China’s Yang hold talks in Zurich

ZURICH/BEIJING (Reuters) – U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan and China’s top diplomat Yang Jiechi began talks in Switzerland on Wednesday, in a bid to improve communication despite a deepening strategic rivalry and tensions over hotspots including Taiwan. A source close to the Zurich talks told Reuters that the closed-door...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kcna#N Korea#Seoul#Inter Korean#Reuters#North Korean#State News Agency
AFP

NATO bars 8 members of Russian mission as spies

NATO said on Wednesday it had stripped eight members of the Russian mission to the Alliance of their accreditation, calling them "undeclared Russian intelligence officers," meaning spies. "We can confirm that we have withdrawn the accreditation of 8 members of the Russian Mission to NATO, who were undeclared Russian intelligence officers," the official told AFP, confirming information first reported by Britain's Sky News.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
New York Post

‘On the edge of a face-off’: China warns US amid tension over Taiwan

As President Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping ostensibly agree to abide by the Taiwan agreement, the Chinese Communist Party is warning that the militaries currently swarming Taiwan are “teetering on the edge of a face-off.”. Tensions are ratcheting up as China’s People’s Liberation Army planes violated Taiwan’s airspace...
FOREIGN POLICY
US News and World Report

Biden Says He and China's Xi Agree to Abide by Taiwan Agreement

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that he has spoken to Chinese President Xi Jinping about Taiwan and they agreed to abide by the "Taiwan agreement", as tensions have ratcheted up between Taipei and Beijing. "I've spoken with Xi about Taiwan. We agree ... we'll abide by...
FOREIGN POLICY
POLITICO

EU too: Brussels gets mad at Ted Cruz

Washington spent years despising Ted Cruz. Now, Brussels and the EU believe they have reason to be angry, too. Cruz, the combative Republican senator from Texas, has made a high-profile spectacle of his pledge to slow-walk President Joe Biden’s national security and diplomatic nominees. And that has led numerous EU officials and diplomats to view him as primarily responsible for the absence of U.S. ambassadors to the EU, France and NATO — vacancies that EU officials and diplomats believe contributed to a breakdown in communication over a new strategic alliance between the U.S., U.K., and Australia in the Indo-Pacific.
WASHINGTON, DC
UPI News

Taiwan defense chief says full-scale Chinese invasion possible by 2025

Oct. 6 (UPI) -- After several days of incursions into Taiwanese airspace by dozens of Chinese military aircraft, Taiwan's defense minister said Wednesday that he fears China could launch a full-scale invasion within four years. Taiwanese defense minister Chiu Kuo-cheng made the remarks during a press briefing on Wednesday. His...
POLITICS
The Guardian

The US must avoid war with China over Taiwan at all costs

Since last Friday, the People’s Republic of China has launched a total of 155 warplanes – the most ever over four consecutive days – into Taiwan’s Air Defense Identification Zone; Ned Price said the state department was “very concerned”. There have been more than 500 such flights through nine months this year, as opposed to 300 all of last year.
FOREIGN POLICY
Metro International

Taiwan president warns of ‘catastrophic’ consequences if it falls to China

TAIPEI (Reuters) – Taiwan falling to China would trigger “catastrophic” consequences for peace in Asia, President Tsai Ing-wen wrote in a piece for Foreign Affairs published on Tuesday, and if threatened Taiwan will do whatever it takes to defend itself. Taiwan, which is claimed by China as its sovereign territory,...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy