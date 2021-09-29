CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chemung, NY

Local counties receive state grants to improve emergency communications

By Brandon Kyc
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z6AEl_0cCA6Beb00

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Governor Kathy Hochul announced today that $45 million in state grant funding has been awarded to counties statewide for improving the operability of emergency communications across the State.

This funding will enable local governments to expand their ability to communicate, exchange valuable data, and streamline information to enhance collaboration and assist first responders.

Locally, combining Schuyler, Steuben, and Chemung counties, the amount of money given from the state exceeds $1.7 million. Schuyler received $439,950, Steuben received $766,339, and Chemung received $507,509 in funds.

Gov. Hochul: National Guard to help with potential hospital staffing shortages

“One of the keys to successful emergency response is a communications structure that all responders can depend on to relay important information and improve overall response activities,” Governor Hochul said.

“This grant will ensure our firefighters, police officers, EMTs and paramedics, and anyone who responds to a disaster will have the tools and training they need to communicate more effectively and efficiently.”

The State Interoperable Communications Grant, administered by the Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services, has awarded $472 million to municipalities over nine rounds since December 2011.

The Statewide Interoperable Communications Grant is formula-based and funded by cellular surcharge revenue. The program has allowed counties to make vital improvements in the way first responders can communicate with each other and different regions of the state using land mobile radio systems.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Senate poised to stave off debt crisis

The Senate appeared poised to stave off a debt ceiling crisis of its own making on Wednesday after Democrats said they could accept a surprise offer from Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) to raise the debt limit for two months. McConnell made the offer shortly before the Senate was...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chemung, NY
City
Schuyler, NY
City
Elmira, NY
NBC News

Biden, CEOs outline debt limit consequences ahead of looming deadline

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden met with business leaders Wednesday to warn of the disastrous economic impact on the country and the global economy if the U.S. hits its debt limit for the first time ever. Shortly after the meeting began, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., announced that he...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
The Associated Press

Jags’ Meyer, players ready to move on after latest apology

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Urban Meyer is ready to move on. So are his players and his family. The Jacksonville Jaguars coach publicly apologized for the third consecutive day Wednesday and said he never considered resigning after his “inexcusable” behavior at an Ohio bar was caught on camera and released on social media.
NFL
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

217
Followers
139
Post
32K+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy