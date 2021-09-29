Local counties receive state grants to improve emergency communications

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Governor Kathy Hochul announced today that $45 million in state grant funding has been awarded to counties statewide for improving the operability of emergency communications across the State.

This funding will enable local governments to expand their ability to communicate, exchange valuable data, and streamline information to enhance collaboration and assist first responders.

Locally, combining Schuyler, Steuben, and Chemung counties, the amount of money given from the state exceeds $1.7 million. Schuyler received $439,950, Steuben received $766,339, and Chemung received $507,509 in funds.

“One of the keys to successful emergency response is a communications structure that all responders can depend on to relay important information and improve overall response activities,” Governor Hochul said.

“This grant will ensure our firefighters, police officers, EMTs and paramedics, and anyone who responds to a disaster will have the tools and training they need to communicate more effectively and efficiently.”

The State Interoperable Communications Grant, administered by the Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services, has awarded $472 million to municipalities over nine rounds since December 2011.

The Statewide Interoperable Communications Grant is formula-based and funded by cellular surcharge revenue. The program has allowed counties to make vital improvements in the way first responders can communicate with each other and different regions of the state using land mobile radio systems.

