CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lottery

Powerball: $570 million at stake in Wednesday night's drawing

By Jordan Smith
fox10phoenix.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA - More than a half-billion dollars are on the line in Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing. The jackpot has reached $570 million, the second-largest prize this year — trailing only the $731.1 million jackpot won in Baltimore in January. "This will be our first Powerball jackpot won since the game...

www.fox10phoenix.com

Comments / 0

Related
KRMG

Powerball’s $635M jackpot biggest lottery prize since January

DES MOINES, Iowa — Line up for those tickets -- tonight’s Powerball drawing is the largest in more than eight months. Saturday night’s drawing is for an estimated $635 million, according to lottery officials. There has not been a grand prize winner in 39 consecutive drawings, according to The Associated Press.
LOTTERY
NottinghamMD.com

Powerball rolls to sixth-largest jackpot at $620 million

BALTIMORE, MD—The jackpot for Saturday night’s Powerball drawing is $620 million, making it the sixth-largest jackpot in the game’s  history. The cash option is $446 million. Maryland Lottery officials encourage all winners to sign the back of their tickets immediately and put them in a safe location. They have 182 days from the date of the drawing to claim their … Continue reading "Powerball rolls to sixth-largest jackpot at $620 million" The post Powerball rolls to sixth-largest jackpot at $620 million appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
The Independent

After 40 Powerball drawings, will someone win $670M jackpot?

After 40 drawings without a big Powerball winner, maybe Monday night's 41st attempt will be different.Thanks to nearly four months of futility, the Powerball jackpot has climbed to an estimated $670 million, making it the eighth largest in U.S. lottery history. No one has won the game's grand prize since June 5.Every drawing now sets a record, topping the previous mark of 36 drawings that ended in January 2021. The longer the game goes without a grand prize winner, the larger the payout will grow.The jackpot drought is by design, as the game's long odds of 292.2 million to...
LOTTERY
CBS Baltimore

Marylander First To Win $10 Million Powerball Double Play Ticket

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — You might want to check your ticket if you picked up a Powerball in Rockville last week. According to the Maryland Lottery, a Marylander is the first in the nation to win Powerball Double Play top prize, raking in $10 million. An Exxon gas station at 11433 Rockville Pike in Rockville sold the still unclaimed ticket in the September 27 drawing. The winning numbers are 2, 27, 51, 62 and 66, and the Powerball was 1. “It’s always exciting when the jackpot is rolling, but selling the very first $10 million-winning Double Play ticket takes it to a whole different level,” said Maryland Lottery and Gaming Director John Martin. “We’ve now had a Powerball jackpot prize and a Double Play top-tier prize in Maryland this year. We can’t wait to meet the $10 million winner and help them celebrate.” Are you the winner? The Maryland lottery said winners should sign the backs of their tickets immediately and put them in a safe place. Winners of prizes over $25,000 will redeem their prizes at the lottery’s Baltimore headquarters.
MARYLAND STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Powerball Drawing#Powerball Jackpot#Powerball Lottery#Missouri Lottery
New York Post

Powerball $635M jackpot among 10 largest in history

Saturday’s Powerball jackpot has cracked the all-time lottery top 10, with an estimated $635 million payout. The pot stands at the sixth largest in Powerball history. The drawing takes place at 11 p.m. ET. The grand prize ballooned from an earlier $620 million estimated payout thanks to a surge of...
LOTTERY

Comments / 0

Community Policy