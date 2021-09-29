CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Wild Birds Will Be Protected Once Again, As U.S. Resumes Enforcing Rules On Companies

By The Associated Press
WEKU
WEKU
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P22pZ_0cCA43kS00
Pelicans take flight in the Salton Sea on the Sonny Bono Salton Sea National Wildlife Refuge, in Calipatria, Calif., in July. Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP

BILLINGS, Mont. — The Biden administration said Wednesday it will draft rules to govern the killing of wild birds by industry and resume enforcement actions against companies responsible for deaths that could have been prevented, a longstanding practice that ended under President Donald Trump.

The move came as North American bird numbers have plummeted drastically in recent decades. That decline was punctuated by news Wednesday that the famed ivory-billed woodpecker and 22 other species of flora and fauna have gone extinct.

Conservation groups, which have urged President Joe Biden to take stronger action to protect wildlife, said the planned rules were urgently needed to hold companies accountable for bird deaths.

But the administration got immediate pushback from the oil industry, which has been subject to some of the most high-profile prosecutions under the Migratory Bird Treaty Act. Most notable was a $100 million settlement by energy company BP, after government investigators concluded the 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil spill killed about 100,000 birds.

The Trump administration ended enforcement against companies for accidental bird deaths in 2017, following pressure from oil companies, utilities and other industries.

The Independent Petroleum Association of America said resuming prosecutions would harm businesses that killed birds "through no fault of their own."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VlLXu_0cCA43kS00
Plaquemines Parish Coastal Zone Director P.J. Hahn rescues a heavily oiled bird from the waters of Barataria Bay in Louisiana June 2010. Gerald Herbert/AP

Government vows to balance conservation and industry

Federal officials pledged to be judicious in prosecuting violations of the century-old bird law. Enforcement will be reserved for cases where companies could have foreseen bird deaths but did not take steps to avoid them, said Jerome Ford, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service assistant director for migratory birds.

In crafting the new rule, Ford said officials would look at a wide range of causes of death — from collisions with glass buildings, power lines and vehicles, to chemical poisonings and birds killed in oil pits. Hundreds of millions of birds die annually from such causes, according to government officials and researchers.

"We've lost almost 3 billion birds in the last 50 years," Ford said. "We want to create a common sense approach that works to both conserve birds and provide regulatory certainty to industry."

Under then-President Barack Obama, the Interior Department started to develop a permitting system that would have allowed industry to kill limited numbers of birds, but the work was not finished before the Democrat left office.

Representatives of the American Bird Conservancy and National Audubon Society said they hoped to see the permit program completed. Permits would compel companies to take measures such as installing screens to keep birds out of oil pits and turning off or altering telecommunication tower lights to reduce collisions, according to the conservancy.

"It's that deer in the headlights situation: The birds are attracted and then disoriented" and collide with the towers, said conservancy spokesperson Jordan Rutter.

Relatively few enforcement cases end in prosecution

Trump's ending of prosecutions was among dozens of environmental actions by the Republican that Biden ordered reconsidered on his first day in office. Former federal officials, environmental groups and Democrats in Congress said many of the Trump rules were aimed at benefiting private industry at the expense of conservation.

More than 1,000 North American bird species are covered by the treaty — from fast-flying peregrine falcons to tiny songbirds and more than 20 owl species. Non-native species and some game birds, like wild turkeys, are not on the list.

Former federal officials and some scientists had said billions more birds could have died in coming decades under Trump's rule.

Researchers have said that cats in the U.S. kill the most birds — more than 2 billion a year.

Besides the BP case, hundreds of enforcement cases — targeting utilities, oil companies and wind energy developers — resulted in criminal fines and civil penalties totaling $5.8 million between 2010 and 2018.

Enforcement will resume once Wednesday's action goes into effect after 60 days, officials said.

Relatively few enforcement cases end with prosecutions because most companies are willing to take measures to address hazards that their operations may pose to birds, according to wildlife officials.

Courts have been split on whether companies can be prosecuted for unintentional bird deaths.

Comments / 0

Related
The Atlantic

Kamala Harris Might Have to Stop the Steal

For a few hours inside the ransacked Capitol on January 6, then–Vice President Mike Pence helped to preserve the democratic order by insisting that he was powerless to change the outcome of the election. On January 6, 2025, that responsibility could fall to Vice President Kamala Harris, but the task of preventing a stolen presidential election won’t be that simple.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Post

White House proposes restoring key parts of landmark environmental law, reversing Trump

The White House proposed restoring parts of one of the nation’s bedrock environmental laws Wednesday, requiring agencies to conduct a climate analysis of major projects and give affected communities greater input into the process. If finalized, the move to change how the government reviews pipelines, highways and other projects under...
POTUS
wildlife.org

Migratory birds gain back protections

In a highly anticipated set of regulatory actions, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is reinstating incidental take protections for species listed under the Migratory Bird Treaty Act. This week, the USFWS published a final rule to revoke a January 2021 decision eliminating the USFWS’ ability to regulate incidental harming...
ANIMALS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Nevada Current

Group aims to slash wild horse and burro population by 75%

Policy, politics and progressive commentary A coalition with an environmentally-friendly name is fronting for ranching and hunting interests out to accelerate the capture and confinement of Nevada’s wild horses and burros, according to critics.  “We believe the Coalition for Healthy Nevada Lands is a front organization for the livestock ranchers and commercial trappers who seek the eradication of wild horses […] The post Group aims to slash wild horse and burro population by 75% appeared first on Nevada Current.
ANIMALS
Axios

Biden administration to enforce unlawful bird deaths by industry

The Biden administration on Wednesday announced that it will write rules to govern the killing of wild birds, revoking a Trump administration policy that eased penalties for companies that caused birds' deaths that could have been avoided, AP reports. Why it matters: The announcement comes on the same day that...
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wild Birds#Bp#Gulf Of Mexico#Migratory Birds#North American
Washington Examiner

Trump loses Arizona once again

The draft report of the Arizona election audit of Maricopa County showed, once again, that former President Donald Trump lost the state. In a logical world, Republicans would quit listening to the confirmed loser as he continues to complain about his loss. A draft report of the findings shared with...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

How century-old racist US Supreme Court cases still rule over millions of Americans | Opinion

The 4 million inhabitants of five U.S. territories – Puerto Rico, American Samoa, Northern Marianas Islands, Guam and the U.S. Virgin Islands – do not have the full protection of the Constitution. The post How century-old racist US Supreme Court cases still rule over millions of Americans | Opinion appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

EU too: Brussels gets mad at Ted Cruz

Washington spent years despising Ted Cruz. Now, Brussels and the EU believe they have reason to be angry, too. Cruz, the combative Republican senator from Texas, has made a high-profile spectacle of his pledge to slow-walk President Joe Biden’s national security and diplomatic nominees. And that has led numerous EU officials and diplomats to view him as primarily responsible for the absence of U.S. ambassadors to the EU, France and NATO — vacancies that EU officials and diplomats believe contributed to a breakdown in communication over a new strategic alliance between the U.S., U.K., and Australia in the Indo-Pacific.
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
WDBO

Louisiana: Restored nesting island wildly popular with birds

RABBIT ISLAND, La. — (AP) — Restoration of an island in Louisiana's fragile coastal area is proving wildly popular with the birds it was rebuilt for, their numbers exploding on the recently added land, authorities said Wednesday. Pelicans, egrets, herons, ibis, terns, and other colonial water birds built about 6,100...
LOUISIANA STATE
AFP

US judge temporarily blocks restrictive Texas abortion law

A US federal judge on Wednesday temporarily blocked a law that bans most abortions in Texas as part of a conservative drive to deny access to the procedure. The statute, which went into force on September 1, prohibits abortions as soon as a  heartbeat is detectable, usually at around six weeks of pregnancy, before many women even know they are pregnant. There are no exceptions for cases of incest or rape. US District Judge Robert Pitman in Austin granted the request from President Joe Biden's administration to block enforcement of the law pending further litigation, on grounds it violates the US constitution. Texas can appeal. In his 113-page ruling, Pitman said Texas officials had created an "unprecedented and aggressive scheme to deprive its citizens of a significant and well-established constitutional right."
TEXAS STATE
WEKU

WEKU

Lexington, KY
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Public Radio for Central and Eastern Kentucky

 https://www.weku.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy