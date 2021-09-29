CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Falcons staff could have difficult decision ahead as Josh Andrews returns to practice

By Alex Lord
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Falcons could have a difficult decision ahead as Josh Andrews continues to progress. Arthur Smith told the media Wednesday that Andrews and Kendall Sheffield will be on the field today. This week is the first time the Falcons can activate players off the IR, but Andrews and Sheffield might not be ready just yet.

