CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

German IT security watchdog examines Xiaomi mobile phone

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pQC3I_0cCA3BTY00

BERLIN (Reuters) -Germany’s federal cybersecurity watchdog, the BSI, is conducting a technical examination of a mobile phone manufactured by China’s Xiaomi Corp, a spokesperson for the interior ministry told Reuters on Wednesday.

The spokesperson did not provide further details on what kind of examination the agency was carrying out.

Lithanua’s state cybersecurity body said last week that Xiaomi phones had a built-in ability to detect and censor terms such as “Free Tibet”, “Long live Taiwan independence” or “democracy movement”.

Xiaomi said on Monday it was engaging a third-party expert to assess the allegations by Lithuania that its smartphones carry built-in censorship capabilities.

The company was not immediately available for comment on the German probe.

Xiaomi emerged as the top smartphone vendor in Europe for the first time in the second quarter of 2021, shipping a record 12.7 million units there, research firm Strategy Analytics said.

Along with other Chinese rivals on the Android operating system, Xiaomi has enjoyed a surge in market share following the enforcement of U.S. sanctions against Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, which crippled its once-dominant smartphone division.

Germany has had security concerns about using technology from Chinese companies such as Huawei in its 5G network rollout after U.S. calls for banning the company, saying its equipment could be used to support Chinese state spying.

Comments / 0

Related
Wired UK

Xiaomi’s 11T Pro totally changed how I use my phone

Rating: 7/10 | Price: from £499 at Amazon, Vodafone and Xiaomi. Flagship performance; 120W charging; swift fingerprint sensor; solid speakers; smooth 120Hz refresh rate. It’s an understatement to just say Xiaomi has had a great year – now the top smartphone maker in the world by sales. Things are peachy. Huawei is still floundering in the West, OnePlus is retreating towards Oppo and away from its more maverick roots, and Xiaomi has capitalised. In Samsung fashion, it flooded the market with its Mi, Redmi and Poco phones – providing options at £100, £1,000 and many prices in between. Xiaomi has undercut Samsung across the board on price, too, while topping it for cutting edge features for many phones.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Phones#Smartphone#Censorship#German#Bsi#Xiaomi Corp#The Interior Ministry#Strategy Analytics#Chinese
ANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

Xiaomi Civi phones launch September 27, here are the details

There is very little left to speculate that Xiaomi is coming up with a new smartphone series, which is expected to debut first in China and may or may not make it out of the country. That said, the new series is expected to be called the Civi and according to the company’s own teaser, it could be released on September 27 at a special launch event.
CELL PHONES
Android Authority

Xiaomi Civi launched: A lightweight phone for selfie fans (Updated: China only)

Xiaomi has launched its new Civi smartphone in China. The device seems to be a successor to the CC series. Expect a slim, light design and a focus on selfies. Update: September 28, 2021 (1:15 AM ET): Xiaomi has now confirmed to Android Authority that there are no plans to bring the new Civi smartphone to global markets. “Xiaomi Civi remains a Mainland China-only device,” the company told us in response to an emailed query.
NFL
The Independent

Xiaomi phones seem to have a built-in ‘censorship’ blacklist – but it isn’t as nefarious as it sounds

A strange list of over 400 terms found on Xiaomi smartphones that was reported to be used for censorship may in fact be an advertising blacklist.Lithuania’s Defense Ministry recently advised its citizens against buying the Chinese brand’s phones because they claimed they could detect and censor terms such as ‘Free Tibet’, ‘Long Live Taiwan Independence’ or ‘democracy movement’.“Our recommendation is not to buy new Chinese phones, and to get rid of those already purchased as fast as possible”, Defence deputy minister, Margiris Abukevicius, said. The country’s cyber centre said that the phone transferred encrypted data to a server in Singapore, which...
CELL PHONES
Trusted Reviews

Xiaomi could be joining Sony making 4K phones

Xiaomi could join Sony as one of the few big companies putting 4K OLED screens on its smartphones. There is a lot of emphasis on the displays of smartphones nowadays, with options including OLED or QHD and OLED panels available. However, you might have noticed that not many smartphones are...
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Huawei
NewsBreak
Xiaomi
Country
Germany
Country
China
yicaiglobal.com

Chinese Car Giant Geely Branches Into Mobile Phones

(Yicai Global) Sept. 28 -- The chairman of Chinese auto manufacturer Geely Holding Group has set up a company that will make smartphones, The Paper reported. Hubei Xingji Times Technology will be based in the Wuhan Economic and Technological Development Zone in central Hubei province, the report said. With registered capital of CNY80 million (USD12.4 million), Li Shufu holds a 55 percent stake.
CELL PHONES
dailynewsen.com

Xiaomi Redmi 10: A very mobile to take into account for 159 euros

Xiaomi has renewed the entry range of its catalog and has presented the new Redmi 10 terminal, which has improved its features with the use of a rear camera with a 50MP lens and a screen with 90 hertz (Hz) of refreshment, which arrives for a price of 159.99 euros for its model with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal memory.
CELL PHONES
mobileworldlive.com

Boost Mobile to launch 5G phone

Dish Network MVNO brand Boost Mobile announced plans to launch a 5G phone it claimed would make the technology and other smartphone features more affordable for consumers. The Celero5G will be exclusive to Boost Mobile and will be available in its branded retail locations in the coming weeks: it is accepting orders online with a promotional price of $279 available until end-October.
RETAIL
gizmochina.com

Specs of a new Xiaomi phone powered by the Snapdragon 870 leaked

Xiaomi has announced several phones this year but it will be naive to expect they are done. While we expect at least 5 new phones before Xiaomi calls it a year, a new leak has revealed the Chinese manufacturer has a Snapdragon 870 smartphone coming soon. The source has also revealed some of the device’s specifications.
CELL PHONES
techgig.com

Xiaomi's 'Civi' phone debuts with iPhone 13 Pro feature

Xiaomi Civi smartphone was launched in China on Monday, September 27. The new. from the Chinese tech giant features a 6.55-inch full-HD+ display. I also has a 120Hz refresh rate, which Apple calls 'ProMotion' and released recently in its. iPhone. 13 lineup. The new Xiaomi smartphone gets a triple rear...
NFL
The Independent

Xiaomi mi 11 lite 5G review: A lightweight phone with plenty of heavy-hitting features

Challenger to the smartphone throne, Xiaomi, has a range of phones under its mi flag that have been praised for their performances, but they’ve been resolutely named to encourage maximum confusion.For handsets that actually offer a wide range of different features, they have very similar names: the mi 10T has been upgraded to the mi 11T, which is topped by the mi 11T pro and mi 11T ultra, or you can go wild with the mi note 10 pro. It’s quite a lot to decipher.One such phone from Xiaomi’s latest roster is the mi 11 lite 5G, a device aimed...
CELL PHONES
IBTimes

Xiaomi 11T Pro Hands-on Review: Business Mobile Built for Speed

After grabbing the world number two spot in the smartphone market back in July, Chinese electronics firm Xiaomi has followed up its 11 series with the release of the 11T and 11T Pro. Dropping the familiar 'Mi' prefix, the rebranded phone names do seem to exude a greater confidence in the brand's increasing prominence.
CELL PHONES
theregister.com

Japan's antitrust watchdog to probe mobile OSes

Japan's Fair Trade Commission on Wednesday launched an investigation into potential antitrust behavior by mobile OS providers – with Apple and Google at the top of the list. Sugahisa explained that the investigation will include fact-finding surveys and interviews that consider online retailers, app stores, cloud services and digital advertising. Wearables are also under consideration.
WORLD
Reuters

Reuters

196K+
Followers
219K+
Post
104M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy