West Haven's Barzee to receive Lester Patrick Award for service to U.S. hockey

By Michael Fornabaio
Connecticut Post
 7 days ago

West Haven’s Jack Barzee has been named the 2021 recipient of the Lester Patrick Award for outstanding service to hockey in the United States, the NHL announced Tuesday. The longtime hockey player, coach and scout will receive the honor at the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame induction ceremony in December, date and site to be announced.

