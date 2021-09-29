West Haven's Barzee to receive Lester Patrick Award for service to U.S. hockey

SAN JOSE (KPIX) — San Jose Sharks star Evander Kane is at the center of two investigations. The hockey star allegedly violated the league’s COVID-19 protocols and in doing so, may have broken a federal law. According to the publication Front Office Sports, the Sharks forward is being investigated for submitting a fake COVID-19 vaccination card to the team. The violation is punishable in fines and potential jail time. Kane has had a rough summer. The league investigated and cleared him, after his estranged wife claimed he gambled on NHL games. New allegations made by the same woman allege Kane was sexually and physically abusive. Kane has not been in Sharks training camp while his problems continue to mount. KPIX reached out to a Sharks representative, but so far, the team has yet to comment.

NHL ・ 21 HOURS AGO