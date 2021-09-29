Yungblud Strips Down To Nothing To Celebrate His Biggest Gig

Photo: Getty Images Europe

YUNGBLUD kicked off his Life on Mars tour earlier this week and is set to play at London's iconic Alexandra Palace on Friday (October 1). On Wednesday (September 29), the rocker found out the show was sold out, and he celebrated in the most YUNGBLUD way possible: by taking off all his clothes.

"our biggest show yet. 10,000 of us. thank you. london see you friday 🖤🖤🖤" he captioned a video that showed him holding a box of Kellogg Krave against his crotch while he took off his black boxer briefs, rendering him naked (aside from pink crew socks and black creepers).

Though the gig is in London, YUNGBLUD's inviting fans across the globe to be there virtually through Moment House.

"We can be together all over the world. Make flags, dress up, go mental, pretend you’re there, jump around in your bedroom—it’s gonna be mental," he said in an Instagram stories video. "It’s this time in the world where it’s important for us to be together."

Livestream tickets cost $10 plus fees and can be purchased here . Watch YUNGBLUD strip below.

YUNGBLUD rocked out at this year's iHeartRadio Music Festival. If you missed any of the action, you can relive the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Festival by tuning in to The CW Network on Saturday, October 2nd and Sunday, October 3rd from 8-10 pm ET/PT for a two-night television special.