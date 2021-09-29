CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Yungblud Strips Down To Nothing To Celebrate His Biggest Gig

By Katrina Nattress
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09o4t3_0cCA1wal00
Photo: Getty Images Europe

YUNGBLUD kicked off his Life on Mars tour earlier this week and is set to play at London's iconic Alexandra Palace on Friday (October 1). On Wednesday (September 29), the rocker found out the show was sold out, and he celebrated in the most YUNGBLUD way possible: by taking off all his clothes.

"our biggest show yet. 10,000 of us. thank you. london see you friday 🖤🖤🖤" he captioned a video that showed him holding a box of Kellogg Krave against his crotch while he took off his black boxer briefs, rendering him naked (aside from pink crew socks and black creepers).

Though the gig is in London, YUNGBLUD's inviting fans across the globe to be there virtually through Moment House.

"We can be together all over the world. Make flags, dress up, go mental, pretend you’re there, jump around in your bedroom—it’s gonna be mental," he said in an Instagram stories video. "It’s this time in the world where it’s important for us to be together."

Livestream tickets cost $10 plus fees and can be purchased here . Watch YUNGBLUD strip below.

YUNGBLUD rocked out at this year's iHeartRadio Music Festival. If you missed any of the action, you can relive the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Festival by tuning in to The CW Network on Saturday, October 2nd and Sunday, October 3rd from 8-10 pm ET/PT for a two-night television special.

Comments / 0

Related
Lebanon Democrat

Lady Gaga treats fans with surprise Westfield gig to celebrate new album

Lady Gaga stunned her fans with a globally streamed performance to celebrate her new album. The pop star's fans around the world were treated to a preview of her new duets record with Tony Bennett, 'Love for Sale', in partnership with retail brand Westfield. The 'Rain On Me' hitmaker was...
RETAIL
New Haven Register

See a Blue-Haired Jack White Celebrate Third Man's London Opening With Balcony Gig

Jack White celebrated the opening of the London outpost of his Third Man Records with a surprise set from both the store’s basement venue and a neighboring balcony. The rocker first “baptized” the basement “Blue Basement” — fittingly with a new blue-haired look to mark the occasion — with a six-song set of White Stripes tracks and solo cuts.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yungblud
NME

NME’s House Of Papa: What went down at the exclusive gig

Wednesday night (September 29) saw NME and Papa John’s turn an exclusive venue in London into the House Of Papa for one night only. Over 100 fans (including ByteSquad HQ members Shauni, Jake, Em and Loz, who broadcast the event live on their social media platforms) were in attendance to enjoy Papa John’s new Fresh Soul range all night – pizzas so big on feel-good flavours that they make your soul sing.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Life On Mars#Down To Nothing#Instagram#The Cw Network
Bossip

Her Mic Was ON: Big Booty-ed Chlöe Bailey’s Insanely Sexy VMAs Show Sparks Beyoncé ‘Replacement’ Conspiracies

Chloe Bailey made her solo performance debut at last night's VMAs and left fans shaking while sparking Beyonce comparisons on Twitter. After giving her audience goosebumps with live singing and insanely sexy choreography, fan conspiracies FLEW  alleging that Beyonce had been grooming Chloe from young to "replace her" as the next iconic perfermance artist.
CELEBRITIES
AceShowbiz

Rihanna Loves 'Incense and Weed' on Intimate Nights With A$AP Rocky

The Savage x Fenty mogul talks about her ideal date night with rapper boyfriend when the Bajan beauty is asked in a new interview about what turns her on. AceShowbiz - Rihanna has revealed her ideal sexy night in with her boyfriend A$AP Rocky. The 33-year-old star has opened up...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Page Six

Honey Boo Boo, 16, and boyfriend Dralin Carswell, 20, are Instagram-official

Alana Thomspon, also known as “Honey Boo Boo,” has finally gone Instagram-official with her boyfriend, Dralin Carswell, after six months of dating. “🎃🎃 spooky season 🎃🎃,” the reality star, 16, captioned a photo of herself and her 20-year-old beau at a pumpkin patch on Monday. The “Mama June: From Not...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Cosby Show' Kid Marries After Divorce and Paternity Battle With Ex 'RHOA' Star's Husband

The Cosby Show star Keshia Knight-Pulliam is a married woman. Pulliam is most-known as Rudy Huxtable as the fictional daughter of "America's Favorite Dad" Bill Cosby on the highly successful NBC sitcom, which ran for eight seasons. Pulliam has had a rough few years. She famously married former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Ed Hartwell, a former NFL star who was married to Lisa Wu. Pulliam and Hartwell shocked fans by announcing their surprise New Year's Eve wedding in 2016. Months later, after announcing their pregnancy, Hartwell began denying the paternity of their unborn daughter, Ella Grace. A paternity test would prove otherwise but the battle ensued.
NFL
HOT 97

Lauren London + Lil Wayne’s Son Turned 12 & Some Fans Say They ‘See’ Nipsey Hussle’s Influence

Lauren London and Lil Wayne’s son recently celebrated his birthday. Lauren penned the sweetest message to her baby boy on social media. In the post, she said,. “Pure Love, Full of Integrity, Compassionate. Brave, Honorable, Strong. 12 is the Magic #.” She went on to say, “Happiest Birthday to the Soul that shifted my Universe. King Kam. Love You Son.”In the photo, Kam looks exactly like Lil Wayne and his mom. Take a look:
CELEBRITIES
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

82K+
Followers
10K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy