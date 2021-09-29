CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Jonas Brothers Celebrate Fan Proposal During Concert With Special Song

By Kelly Fisher
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D7XBi_0cCA1bIk00
Photo: Getty Images

The Jonas Brothers called their ongoing “Remember This” Tour “a love fest,” and they backed it up with an adorable video to prove it.

In the video shared on the band’s social media channels on Wednesday afternoon (September 29), Joe Jonas serenades the audience with “Gotta Find You,” a throwback track from Camp Rock . Joe starred in the Disney film that premiered in 2008, along with fellow pop artist Demi Lovato . “Gotta Find You” wasn't originally included in the setlist, but it's a good thing the Jonas Brothers added it at a recent concert. As Joe sings in the video, the camera shifts to focus on a couple in the front row.

“We don’t normally play this song during our show, but decided to add to the setlist tonight,” the Jonas Brothers explained. “Turns out ‘Gotta Find You’ was a song that played during this couple’s first date.”

The crowd goes wild when the man bends down on one knee, and applauds the emotional moment when “She said yes! …Congrats,” Joe calls out. “That’s beautiful.”

Joe and his two bandmates — brothers Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas — are currently on the “Remember This” Tour, featuring country songbird Kelsea Ballerini . Watch the heartfelt proposal here :

Comments / 0

Related
audacy.com

6 of the cutest couple pics from the Jonas Brothers

So what if years ago we daydreamed of marrying a Jonas brother while practicing our new signature in sixth-period math? We clearly were living our best life while rockin’ out to stations like Audacy’s Jonas Brothers Radio. Listen to your favorite music now on Audacy and check out our all-new...
CELEBRITIES
Syracuse.com

Covid pre-screening info for Jonas Brothers concert at St. Joe’s Amp: What you need to know

Covid pre-screening details have been finalized for the Jonas Brothers concert this weekend at the St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview. Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas will perform Sunday, Sept. 26 at the St. Joe’s Amp in Syracuse. Parking lots will open at 4:30 p.m., gates will open at 6, and the show will start at 7 with opening acts Jordan McGraw and Kelsea Ballerini.
SYRACUSE, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Jonas
Person
Demi Lovato
Person
Kelsea Ballerini
Person
Nick Jonas
Person
Joe Jonas
localsyr.com

Jonas Brothers concert to require COVID-19 test or vaccination

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Jonas Brothers are bringing their Remember This Tour to the St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview on September 26, and fans at this concert have to follow certain COVID-19 measures. Proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of the event or full vaccination...
SYRACUSE, NY
Middletown Press

Jonas Brothers' 'Who's in Your Head' Video Is Jam-Packed With Product Placements

Jonas Brothers have dropped the video for their latest single, “Who’s in Your Head.” The funky track was co-written by hitmakers Max Martin and Rami Yacoub. There are also several not-so-subtle product placements throughout the clip — everything from Vespa to Benjamin Moore Paint to Aperol and Lay’s Potato Chips.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
NJ.com

Jonas Brothers concert tickets: Where to buy, schedule for 2021 tour

The Jonas Brothers are currently in the middle of a tour bringing their trademark danceable pop to venues all over the U.S. New Jersey’s own Nick, Joe and Kevin are making a number of stops in the Northeast over the next few weeks hitting New York, Boston and New Jersey before heading down South for dates in North Carolina, Florida and Texas. Their opener is country pop singer Kelsea Ballerini.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
udiscovermusic.com

Jonas Brothers Share Vibrant Music Video For ‘Who’s In Your Head?’

Following up the release of their latest single “Who’s In Your Head,” the Jonas Brothers have shared the vibrant Christian Breslauer-directed music video for the track. The visual finds the pop trio jamming out in a performance space heavily decorated with instruments on the wall. For a while, the camera cuts back and forth between the band and a young woman painting in her studio. Before you know it, the Jonas Brothers find themselves within the painting she’s working on –– dressed in the same pinks and blues to match the vibrant brush strokes.
THEATER & DANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
PennLive.com

That was indeed a celebrity sighting: A Jonas brother toured Hershey’s Chocolate World

Celebrity sightings were popping up across social media on Friday ahead of the Jonas Brothers concert at Hersheypark Stadium. At least one of those sighting has been confirmed: Oldest brother, Kevin Jonas, knows that sometimes “Happiness Begins” with a bit of chocolate. Prior to taking the stage with brothers Joe and Nick, Kevin Jonas and his family spent time touring Hershey’s Chocolate World.
HERSHEY, PA
illinoisnewsnow.com

Is there a Jonas Brothers/Taylor Swift collab in the works?

Is there a Jonas Brothers/Taylor Swift collab on the way? Nick Jonas addressed the rumors in a TikTok video Thursday — and hinted it might be a possibility. In the video, Nick tests out a new filter that features a superimposed social media post from the celebrity rumor account DeuxMoi. The post reads, “Collab. Jonas Brothers x Taylor Swift.”
CELEBRITIES
entertainmentcentralpittsburgh.com

October 2021 Concert Guide: The Stones, Black Pumas, Jonas Brothers, Sheila E., Brian Wilson, and Eric Church

After a tough 2020 and 2021 due to covid and its variants, concerts are continuing, albeit many with precautionary measures. Big acts that are playing the ‘Burgh this month include one of the biggest of the big—The Rolling Stones; and also Eric Church, The Jonas Brothers, Dierks Bentley, Kiss, Mavis Staples, and Harry Styles.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Boston Globe

At Fenway Park, Jonas Brothers deftly mix past and present

When Jonas Brothers took the stage at Fenway Park on Friday night for the baseball stadium’s final concert of the 2021 season, they were greeted by screams. This is nothing new; the New Jersey-raised Jonases are best known for their stint as America’s biggest teen idols, elevated by Disney and accompanied by piercing shrieks wherever they went. But it was impressive — the trio of Joe, Kevin, and Nick Jonas released their first single, the pop-punk firecracker “Mandy,” nearly 16 years ago, which, in teen-dream time, is quite a lengthy stretch.
CELEBRITIES
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

82K+
Followers
10K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy