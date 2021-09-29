Jonas Brothers Celebrate Fan Proposal During Concert With Special Song

Photo: Getty Images

The Jonas Brothers called their ongoing “Remember This” Tour “a love fest,” and they backed it up with an adorable video to prove it.

In the video shared on the band’s social media channels on Wednesday afternoon (September 29), Joe Jonas serenades the audience with “Gotta Find You,” a throwback track from Camp Rock . Joe starred in the Disney film that premiered in 2008, along with fellow pop artist Demi Lovato . “Gotta Find You” wasn't originally included in the setlist, but it's a good thing the Jonas Brothers added it at a recent concert. As Joe sings in the video, the camera shifts to focus on a couple in the front row.

“We don’t normally play this song during our show, but decided to add to the setlist tonight,” the Jonas Brothers explained. “Turns out ‘Gotta Find You’ was a song that played during this couple’s first date.”

The crowd goes wild when the man bends down on one knee, and applauds the emotional moment when “She said yes! …Congrats,” Joe calls out. “That’s beautiful.”

Joe and his two bandmates — brothers Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas — are currently on the “Remember This” Tour, featuring country songbird Kelsea Ballerini . Watch the heartfelt proposal here :