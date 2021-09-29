CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cancer

Novel assay finds new mechanism underlying red blood cell aging

By Namita Nayyar (WF Team)
womenfitness.net
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRed blood cells are the most abundant cell type in blood, carrying oxygen throughout the human body. In blood circulation, they repetitively encounter various levels of oxygen tension. Hypoxia, a low oxygen tension condition, is a very common micro-environmental factor in physiological processes of blood circulation and various pathological processes such as cancer, chronic inflammation, heart attacks and stroke. In addition, an interplay between poor cellular deformability and impaired oxygen delivery is found in various pathological processes such as sickle cell disease. Sickle red blood cells simultaneously undergo drastic mechanical deformation during the sickling and unsickling process.

www.womenfitness.net

Comments / 0

Related
scitechdaily.com

Researchers Uncover Underlying Mechanisms Behind “COVID Toes”

Redness and swelling of the hands and toes, known as chilblain-like lesions, have been reported during the COVID-19 pandemic. A new study published in the British Journal of Dermatology uncovers the underlying mechanisms involved in such “COVID toes” symptoms. The study included 50 participants with COVID toes and 13 with...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Photonics.com

Dyeless Method Images Brain Blood Flow Down to a Single Cell

Red blood cell velocity distribution measured and mapped via the new method devised by the Skoltech-SSU team. Each arrowhead corresponds to one cell, with the velocity color-coded from blue (slow) through green (moderate) to red (fast). Courtesy of Maxim Kurochkin/Skoltech. Researchers from the Skolkovo Institute of Science and Technology (Skoltech)...
SCIENCE
wraltechwire.com

Engineering stem cells for blood vessel growth is focus of new Duke bioengineering professor

DURHAM – Sharon Gerecht will join Duke University’s Department of Biomedical Engineering as a professor of biomedical engineering beginning January 1, 2022. An internationally recognized pioneer in stem cell and vascular biology, Gerecht focuses on engineering and controlling the growth of blood vessels for applications ranging from wound healing to cancer therapies. Gerecht will contribute her expertise to Duke BME’s ever-growing biomaterials community.
DURHAM, NC
Phys.org

Novel fluorescence imaging assay gives new insight to develop biomimetic nanoparticles for targeted cancer therapy

Cell membrane coated biomimetic nanoparticles (NPs) have been widely studied in nanomedicine because of their unique properties such as immune escaping, long blood circulation, specific molecular recognition and efficient cancer targeting, indicating a great potential in targeted cancer therapy. However, the integrity of the cell membrane coating on NPs, a key metrics related to the quality of these biomimetic-systems and to the resulting biomedical function, has remained largely unexplored. In the present study, the researchers developed a fluorescence quenching assay to probe the integrity of the cell membrane coating.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Blood Cells#Sickle Cell#Mit
Genetic Engineering News

Smoking and New Blood Cell Production Linked to Development of Rare Lymphoma

The links between smoking and various forms of cancer have been well established over the years. However, a team of scientists at Weill Cornell Medicine has uncovered strong evidence linking smoking and age-related hematopoiesis to a rare form of lymphoma. Findings from the new study—published recently in eLife through an article titled, “Mutation analysis links angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma to clonal hematopoiesis and smoking”—may lead to new ways to diagnose, treat, or prevent rare blood cancers and to identify patients who could go on to develop a second type of blood cancer.
CANCER
Phys.org

Structural biology: Mechanisms of novel anti-cancer drugs elucidated

Double-stranded breaks (DSBs) are among the most hazardous forms of DNA damage. The checkpoint protein kinase ATM plays a key role in the repair of DSBs. Many anti-tumor drugs act by inducing DSB formation, so inhibition of ATM should enhance the sensitivity of cancer cells to these agents. Owing to...
CANCER
Phys.org

Cellular mechanism that allows stem cells to maintain their state

Embryonic stem cells can give rise to every cell type in the body. A team of researchers from Sweden, in collaboration with groups in Switzerland and Canada, has now identified a cellular mechanism that is important for the ability of these cells to maintain their state as stem cells. The findings, published in the journal Cell Reports, add to the knowledge needed to bring forward the field of regenerative medicine.
SCIENCE
Tennessee Tribune

White Blood Cells May Be Harnessed To Boost Cancer Immunotherapy

White blood cells called eosinophils can be “summoned” in order to fight cancer by both destroying the cancer cells directly as well as recruiting the immune system’s cancer-fighting T-cells, according to a new study published in the journal of the American Association for Cancer Research. Eosinophils produce powerful destructive proteins...
WHITE COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Florida Atlantic University
NewsBreak
Cancer
Nature.com

Single-cell epigenomics reveals mechanisms of human cortical development

During mammalian development, differences in chromatin state coincide with cellular differentiation and reflect changes in the gene regulatory landscape1. In the developing brain, cell fate specification and topographic identity are important for defining cell identity2 and confer selective vulnerabilities to neurodevelopmental disorders3. Here, to identify cell-type-specific chromatin accessibility patterns in the developing human brain, we used a single-cell assay for transposase accessibility by sequencing (scATAC-seq) in primary tissue samples from the human forebrain. We applied unbiased analyses to identify genomic loci that undergo extensive cell-type- and brain-region-specific changes in accessibility during neurogenesis, and an integrative analysis to predict cell-type-specific candidate regulatory elements. We found that cerebral organoids recapitulate most putative cell-type-specific enhancer accessibility patterns but lack many cell-type-specific open chromatin regions that are found in vivo. Systematic comparison of chromatin accessibility across brain regions revealed unexpected diversity among neural progenitor cells in the cerebral cortex and implicated retinoic acid signalling in the specification of neuronal lineage identity in the prefrontal cortex. Together, our results reveal the important contribution of chromatin state to the emerging patterns of cell type diversity and cell fate specification and provide a blueprint for evaluating the fidelity and robustness of cerebral organoids as a model for cortical development.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

The discovery of red blood cells acting as micro-electrodes opens new doors in medical research

In a paper published in Scientific Reports, academics at the University of Surrey have discovered that biological cells generate an electric field voltage that appears outside and not just within, meaning each cell acts as a tiny electrode. Since this voltage impacts how cells interact with their environment, including the way cells stick to one another, this has significant potential implications for future medical treatments.
CANCER
alzforum.org

In Side-by-Side Test of 8 Blood Aβ Assays, Mass Spec Shines

After decades of nonstarters, blood tests for Alzheimer’s disease are finally here, enabling researchers to predict who may have amyloid plaques in their brain. Among the candidate tests jostling for attention, are some better than others? Researchers led by Shorena Janelidze and Oskar Hansson, Lund University, Sweden, corralled the main contenders to agree to a head-to-head comparison in the same plasma samples. In the September 20 JAMA Neurology, they reported how accurately each detected CSF or PET amyloid-positivity in the BioFINDER and ADNI study cohorts. The developers are all co-authors.
SCIENCE
Business Insider

People are developing diabetes after COVID-19. It might be because the virus messing with insulin-producing cells, new research suggests.

Some COVID-19 patients have been developing symptoms of diabetes after infection. This has scientists asking if COVID-19 could trigger diabetes. Early findings suggest that the coronavirus could be prompting the pancreas to self-destruct. The coronavirus could be harming vital cells in the pancreas and leaving people with diabetes , according...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNET

Scientists spot giant 'mystery creature' while exploring shipwreck

It's cool enough to find a shipwreck. It's even better to spot a massive, mysterious sea creature hanging out with the wreck. That's what happened to the crew of the OceanX OceanXplorer research vessel during an expedition in the Red Sea in late 2020. A year later, OceanX is revealing...
WILDLIFE
Science News

50 years ago, X-rays revealed what ancient Egyptians kept under wraps

Probing pharaohs with X-rays — Science News, October 9, 1971. The 29 mummies of pharaohs and queens were examined without disturbing their present positions.… [Researchers using portable X-ray equipment] found evidence of rheumatoid inflammation of the vertebrae of Amenophis II, ruler of Egypt from 1436 to 1413 B.C…. [A queen] was buried with what was thought to be her mummified infant. But radiography of the object confirmed its identification as a mummified adolescent baboon.
SCIENCE
Andrei Tapalaga

100 Million-Year-Old Dinosaur Was Discovered Intact

Nodosaur armor skin that was discovered in 2011 / Royal Tyrrell Museum in Drumheller, AlbertaWikimedia Commons. Usually, when you read about an archeological discovery you expect to see the bones of a dinosaur, but not the intact corpse. What you see in the image above is a nodosaur fossil and the most pristine dinosaur fossil discovered to date. Within the very thick and petrified skin of the dinosaur are also all the bones intact. Paleontologists were sure that they will never see dinosaurs in such good conditions and yet this discovery came as the biggest surprise in the last 150 years of paleontology.
biospace.com

In Undercover Video, Pfizer Scientists Say Natural Immunity "Probably Better"

Pfizer scientists agreed that naturally acquired immunity from COVID-19 is better than getting vaccinations in a recently shown undercover video released by Project Veritas. Project Veritas is a non-profit journalism group founded by James O'Keefe in 2010 with the goal of "investigating and exposing corruption, dishonesty, self-dealing, waste, fraud and other misconduct in both public and private institutions."
MEDICAL & BIOTECH

Comments / 0

Community Policy