Imperial, CA

Wednesday Morning Collisions

By George Gale
 8 days ago

(Two traffic collisions)....Both occurred Wednesday morning. The first was an early morning collision. It was reported at 5:54 Wednesday morning. The California Highway Patrol responded to the call. The incident occurred on eastbound Interstate 8, at the Brock Research Center onramp. It was reported by the US Border Patrol, who also notified the Couynty Sheriff's Office. A pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle. The pedestrian suffered fatal i9njuries and was pronounced at the scene. No other details have been released. Later in the morning a four vehicle collision was reported on Southbound Highway 86 in Imperial, across from the AutoZone. Traffic was disrupted for a period. No other details have been released.

