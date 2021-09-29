County releases draft map of new supervisorial district boundaries
The county recently released a draft map of new supervisorial district boundaries for public review. The draft map incorporates 2020 Census data, as well as comments received from the community. In September, county supervisors hosted four pre-draft map public workshops. The public was also encouraged to weigh in with an online “community mapper” tool, as well as invited to submit comments to the county registrar of voters office.www.calaverasenterprise.com
Comments / 0