CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oklahoma State

Oklahoma Welcomes Hundreds Of Afghan Refugees — Despite The State GOP's Objections

By Chris Polansky
WEKU
WEKU
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YxgrR_0cC9yqKb00
Imam Mohamed Herbert of the Islamic Society of Tulsa, the city's only mosque, whose congregation is preparing to aid in resettling the 850 Afghan refugees bound for the city. Chris Polansky /Public Radio Tulsa
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mcoK5_0cC9yqKb00

In a cavernous warehouse in Tulsa, Okla., Kathy Clarke is digging through a big produce crate filled with bedsheets, keeping a tally on a clipboard.

"They're bringing in a bunch of stuff and then we're sorting through it," Clarke says. "Right now, we're doing twin sheets and counting them as we put them in there."

The warehouse is normally where Catholic Charities of Eastern Oklahoma stages donations for its food pantry. Today, though, Clarke is one of dozens of volunteers surrounded by donated mattresses, vacuum cleaners, shower curtains — anything a family might need to completely start over.

Clarke, a recently retired college administrator, says she was drawn to volunteer with Catholic Charities for the first time after seeing news reports of what the refugees had gone through to escape their home country.

"I hope that whoever sleeps on these sheets has a good life," she says, becoming emotional. "I do. They deserve it."

Catholic Charities is the sole refugee resettlement agency in Oklahoma, and they're gearing up for the arrival of around 1,800 Afghans in the days and weeks to come. That's the third most in the country, after only California (5,255) and Texas (4,481). Tulsa alone is set to take in 850, more than most states.

Preparing for the refugees' arrival has fallen largely on the shoulders of the city's faith leaders. On a residential block a few miles from the warehouse, First United Methodist Church lead pastor Jessica Moffatt unlocks the front door to one of six houses her congregation is fixing up and leasing to the Afghans at no cost.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46v9OG_0cC9yqKb00
Donated items are sorted in a warehouse for incoming families. Chris Polansky/Public Radio Tulsa

"We just talk all the time about being aware of opportunities to provide what I call 'holy hospitality' to anyone who comes our way," she says.

The city's spiritual leaders from various denominations and faiths are in agreement about helping the Afghans, she says.

"And there's not a lot we can say that we all agree on," she says.

Mohamed Herbert, imam at the Islamic Society of Tulsa, politely disagrees.

"I've seen that a lot in Tulsa," says the leader the of city's only mosque, which draws roughly 2,000 worshippers weekly.

"Of course this is not to say we don't have problems, everybody's got problems," says Herbert, a Baltimore native who moved to Tulsa two years ago after graduating seminary in Dallas. "But from my own unique personal experience, I've seen nothing but, you know, people just opening their hearts and their hands to anyone that's new."

Public sentiment in Oklahoma seems to mirror recent NPR/Ipsos polling that finds most Americans support resettling the Afghans. But there is some loud dissent.

In multiple Facebook videos, Oklahoma Republican Party Chairman John Bennett says the party does not consider the refugees to be welcome in the state.

"Oklahomans, I encourage you to call and email the governor, call and email your legislators, and tell them: Do not allow Afghan refugees into Oklahoma," Bennett says.

A spokesperson for conservative Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt says in a statement that he "welcomes Afghans fleeing the terrorist Taliban regime to come to Oklahoma and live in the freedom we hold so dearly."

Tulsa's Republican Mayor G.T. Bynum also says he's eager to welcome the Afghans.

"I don't think the state Republican Party is speaking on behalf of most Republicans I talk to, and certainly not the elected officials," Bynum says.

The mayor has asked the city to redirect furniture bound for surplus auction to furnish refugees' new homes, and has arranged for the local transit agency to provide them with free bus passes. Bynum has even signed up for volunteer shifts himself.

"My hope is that these refugees who are coming to our city, that's what they recognize about their new home, is that this is a city where we help each other out, whether you've lived here your whole life or you just got off the plane from Afghanistan," Bynum says.

Deacon Kevin Sartorius, the local Catholic Charities CEO, says all the refugees will be greeted at Tulsa International Airport by an interfaith welcoming committee wearing shirts reading "WELCOME!" in English as well as Dari and Pashto, Afghanistan's two most-spoken languages.

"I know that if my great-grandparents, who came over from Germany, had someone waiting for them with a shirt in German that said "Willkommen," I think they would have been happy and it would have put a smile on their face," Sartorius says. "So let's hope we can do the same thing for these people."

Back at the mosque, Imam Herbert says volunteers there will be cooking halal meals and simply helping their new neighbors adjust to life in the U.S.

"You know, they're coming from a different culture, a different way of life. You know, where do you go to get your food? Where do you go to get your clothes, you know? They're coming from Afghanistan — there isn't Walmart in Afghanistan," Herbert says.

Herbert says he hopes the refugees feel just as welcome in Oklahoma as he has.

He'll know soon if that wish comes true. The very first refugee touched down on Friday, with hundreds set to follow in the days and weeks to come.

Comments / 23

Dustin Coats
7d ago

Yes, cause we can totally house incoming refugees while having thousands of our veterans homeless on our streets. Utter idiocy.

Reply(1)
17
Loretta Dunn Makinson
6d ago

while people are getting fired for not taking the vax.the afganastanes will be taking the jobs with no vax. and spreading it to everyone.

Reply
9
Tena Bruce
6d ago

We sure could use everything Ur helping them with!! I sure as hell could use winter things clothes and bedding and Food and Lots More!! Afghanistan People Killed Our People And Then U All WELCOME THEM WITH OPEN ARMS!!! Now That Ur Letting Them Over Here Just Wait Till They Start Killing Us,Then What AMERICA 🇺🇸?

Reply
7
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WEKU

A Missouri man is executed for killing 3 workers in 1994 robbery

BONNE TERRE, Mo. — A Missouri man was put to death Tuesday for killing three workers while robbing a convenience store nearly three decades ago, an execution performed over objections from racial justice activists, lawmakers and even the pope. Ernest Johnson died from an injection of pentobarbital at the state...
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
State
California State
City
Tulsa, OK
State
Texas State
Tulsa, OK
Government
State
Oklahoma State
WEKU

A U.S. judge blocks enforcement of Texas' controversial new abortion law

A federal judge has blocked enforcement of Texas' controversial new abortion law, granting an emergency request from the Justice Department. The department sought the preliminary injunction just days after it sued Texas over its new abortion law. Known as SB 8, the law bans almost all abortions in the state after about six weeks of pregnancy, even in cases of rape, sexual abuse and incest.
TEXAS STATE
WEKU

Texas legislation would allow partisan actors to request election audits

Legislation that would allow partisan actors to request an audit of elections in Texas counties passed out of the state Senate on Tuesday. The bill is not on Republican Gov. Greg Abbott's agenda for the current special legislative session, meaning it's not eligible for final passage, but Abbott could add it to lawmakers' to-do list if he chooses.
TEXAS STATE
WEKU

Workers go on strike against Kellogg's U.S. cereal plants

OMAHA, Neb. — Work at all of the Kellogg Company's U.S. cereal plants came to a halt Tuesday as roughly 1,400 workers went on strike, but it wasn't immediately clear how much the supply of Frosted Flakes or any of the company's other iconic brands would be disrupted. The strike...
OMAHA, NE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Stitt
WEKU

Biden lifts abortion referral ban on family planning clinics

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration reversed a ban on abortion referrals by family planning clinics, lifting a Trump-era restriction as political and legal battles over abortion grow sharper from Texas to the U.S. Supreme Court. The Department of Health and Human Services said Monday its new regulation will restore the...
POTUS
WEKU

Louisville violence was already on the rise. COVID-19 made it worse

Louisville remains in the red zone for COVID-19. The current number places the daily incidence rate at 68.4 per 100,000 people. Despite a slight slow down in cases, other effects of the pandemic continue. The city’s Office for Safe and Healthy neighborhoods is focusing on the violence in local communities that the pandemic has exacerbated.
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Afghan Refugees#State Of Oklahoma#Afghans
WEKU

Pharmacy chains in Ohio will face trial over their role in the opioid crisis

The nation's biggest name-brand pharmacy chains face a high-profile civil trial beginning Monday in Ohio over their role in the nation's deadly opioid epidemic. A civil trial begins today in a federal court in Cleveland, Ohio, over the opioid crisis. Name-brand pharmacy chains, including CVS and Walmart, are being sued. The Walton Family Foundation, created by the founders of Walmart, is a sponsor of NPR. We still cover Walmart like any company.
OHIO STATE
WEKU

A DEA agent is killed in a shooting aboard an Amtrak train in Arizona

A Drug Enforcement Administration special agent was killed Monday when a passenger, who also died, opened fire as officers were doing a routine inspection for illegal contraband on an Amtrak train in Tucson, Arizona, authorities said. A second agent and a Tucson police officer were wounded. "It's very horrific and...
TUCSON, AZ
WEKU

WEKU

Lexington, KY
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Public Radio for Central and Eastern Kentucky

 https://www.weku.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy