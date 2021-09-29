Broken Arrow Fire Department recognizes nine-year-old for courage

Nine-year-old Spring Creek Elementary student Gavin Oxford received the Broken Arrow Fire Department’s Bravery Award on Sept. 28 at Fire Station #3, 5420 S. 23rd Place.

Gavin and his twin brother Ethan were riding in the back seat of a vehicle as their grandmother Barbara Lare drove them to soccer practice. Ethan Oxford put a penny in his mouth and inadvertently inhaled, causing the penny to get lodged in his throat. Gavin realized his brother was in distress and immediately put his arms around his waist and lifted while their older sister Audey pounded on his back. The penny became dislodged before Ms. Lare could come to a complete stop.

Broken Arrow Fire Department recognized Gavin for his quick response and bravery under pressure to save his brother’s life in a ceremony at the station. The BAFD Bravery Award recognizes individuals who demonstrate extraordinary courage in the most challenging situations and is rarely given to children at such a young age.