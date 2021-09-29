CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to customize your BB Pod in Death Stranding

By Chris Penwell
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe BB is your most trusted ally, and they should be decorated in style. In Death Stranding: The Director’s Cut on the PlayStation 5, you can customize the way their pod looks, but you won’t be able to do it straight away. To unlock the ability to customize your BB...

