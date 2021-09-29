How to customize your BB Pod in Death Stranding

Death Stranding is, of course, an unusual video game, one that teeter-totters between "immersion" and "isolation" with more creakiness than the protagonist of Death Stranding himself. The idea of connection is stranded within Hideo Kojima's work explicitly, on both a narrative and gameplay level; the premise's goal is to connect the United States of America on the same network again, and the player's goal is to make deliveries to and fro various outposts until they're properly connected. When this connection works, when a well-acted NPC tells me how grateful they are for me or when an online player builds me a bridge to use, it feels like nothing else. But when it doesn't, when it topples too far over into its eccentricities, I'm left struggling, frustrated, and more lonely-feeling than ever.

