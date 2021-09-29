CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frisco, TX

Eye Level Learning Center to open new Frisco location

By Matt Payne
 7 days ago
Eye Level Learning Center plans to open in October at 8949 Coit Road, Ste. 150, Frisco. Math and English tutoring will be available at the facility for children from kindergarten to ninth grade. Diagnostic tests to determine skill needs and one-on-one coaching are included in the curriculum. Eye Level Learning Center has additional locations in Frisco, Plano and Allen. 213-476-5849. www.myeyelevel.com/US/center/friscocentral.

Key-Whitman Eye Center now open in Fort Worth

Key-Whitman Eye Center opened its doors in Fort Worth on Oct. 4 at 3400 N. Tarrant Parkway. The eye clinic has seven other locations across the Dallas-Fort Worth area in Dallas, north Arlington, south Arlington, Frisco, Rockwall, Plano and Mesquite. Key-Whitman Eye Center offers optical cataract and cosmetic services in addition to LASIK surgery and other eye care procedures. 817-460-2272. www.keywhitman.com.
FORT WORTH, TX
Go! Go! Curry! in Plano pushes expected opening date to November

Go! Go! Curry! is expected to open in November at 8240 Preston Road, Plano. The restaurant serves a Japanese-style brown curry originating from the city of Kanazawa that is considered the nation’s comfort food, according to a company representative. The curry is characterized by short-grain rice with a side of shredded cabbage and topped with pork or chicken katsu. This will be the business's first location in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. www.gogocurryamerica.com.
PLANO, TX
Steve Fields' Steakhouse planning to open in Plano in November

Restaurateur Steve Fields is targeting mid- to late-November for the opening of his new Steve Fields' Steakhouse at 4900 W. Park Blvd., Plano. In April, Fields confirmed to Community Impact Newspaper that he planned to open a new steak and seafood eatery on the same intersection his former Steve Fields' Steak & Lobster Lounge was located. After 14 years at 5013 W. Park Blvd., that restaurant closed Sept. 1, 2019. Fields is taking over the building most recently occupied by Brick House Tavern + Tap. In addition to the steak and seafood his patrons are familiar with, Fields said the new restaurant, which is now hiring staff members, will also offer “lively piano entertainment.” 972-596-7100. www.stevefields.com.
PLANO, TX
Cicis Pizza to hold grand reopening for west Plano location

Cicis Pizza plans to host a grand reopening for its Plano location Oct. 7 at 2220 Coit Road, Ste. 300. The restaurant was closed last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and is reopening under corporate ownership. In honor of the location's reopening, the business plans to give the first 100 guests at the celebration free pizza for a year, according to a news release. Cicis also plans to offer free game play from 5-7 p.m. on Oct. 7.
PLANO, TX
Northwest ISD offering drive-thru COVID-19 testing at Old Texan Fieldhouse

Northwest ISD is offering drive-thru COVID-19 PCR testing at the Old Texan Fieldhouse beginning Oct. 6, according to a press release from the district. The testing is the result of Northwest ISD partnering with GeneIQ, a molecular diagnostics lab that will administer the tests, the release stated. COVID-19 testing is available for staff, families, students and community members.
TEXAS STATE
Scottish Rite for Children celebrates 100th anniversary in Dallas, Frisco

Scottish Rite for Children is celebrating its 100th anniversary this month with a $100 million capital campaign. The hospital was officially chartered on Oct. 10, 1921 by five community members seeking to help children affected by the polio epidemic. Since then, Scottish Rite has treated more than 335,000 children with orthopedic conditions and learning disorders, according to a news release.
DALLAS, TX
Kelly's Cajun Grill opens at Stonebriar Centre in Frisco

Kelly’s Cajun Grill opened on Sept. 18 at Stonebriar Centre. The restaurant specializes in bourbon chicken, offering traditional, spicy Cajun-themed meals alongside more mild options. Kelly’s Cajun Grill is between Sonic and Sbarro in the food court. 2601 Preston Road, Frisco. 305-476-1611. www.irmgusa.com/kellys-cajun-grill. Brooklynn Cooper covers public education in Frisco...
FRISCO, TX
Pinspiration craft studio to open in Southlake this year

Pinspiration, a new DIY craft studio, is coming to Southlake this year. The studio will offer customers the chance to recreate trendy craft ideas found online. A soft opening will be held on Oct. 8 at 2140 E. Southlake Blvd., Ste. K, followed by a grand opening in December. Craft projects for both adults and kids are available and vary each season. 682-477-4243. www.pinspiration.com/locations/southlake.
SOUTHLAKE, TX
DIY photo studio Just Snap Selfies now open at The Shops at Willow Bend in Plano

Just Snap Selfies opened Sept. 28 in The Shops at Willow Bend at 6121 W. Park Blvd., Plano. The selfie studio is located on the second floor across from Neiman Marcus. The business offers 25 unique sets and is available to rent for parties or events. The space, which owner Jana Cooper described as a DIY photo studio, is open to professional photographers as well as people looking for a “fun and immersive” photo-taking experience, Cooper said. 469-924-8160. www.justsnapselfies.com.
PLANO, TX
Richardson to host Oct. 23 celebration in honor of $21 million Main Street project

An event to celebrate improvements to historic downtown Richardson will be held Oct. 23. The Main Street Celebration, which will be hosted in partnership with the city of Richardson and merchants from the Core District, will feature street artists, family-friendly activities and shopping, according to a Sept. 27 news release. Food vendors, located on McKinney Street, will include Del’s Charcoal Hamburgers, Yummy Burgers & BBQ, and Isabelly’s Chocolates & Sweet Treats.
RICHARDSON, TX
Dogtopia bringing canine grooming, boarding services to Southlake

Dogtopia, a dog day care, boarding and spa service center, is slated to open at 2225 W. Southlake Blvd., Ste. 459, Southlake, on Oct. 11. An open house will be held Oct. 6 from 4-7 p.m. According to the company's website, for day care and boarding playrooms, all dogs are separated by size and temperament. A meet-and-greet is required to evaluate each dog's behavior with the coaches and other dogs. 817-252-4086. www.dogtopia.com/southlake/
SOUTHLAKE, TX
Cultivate Music Studio expands McKinney presence with second location

Cultivate Music Studio opened a second location at Brookhaven Church, located at 6101 Stacy Road, McKinney, in August. The music lesson studio first opened in 2019 in downtown McKinney with one teacher and 12 students. The studio has now grown to 12 teachers and more than 100 weekly students. Cultivate Music Studio’s other location is at 209 E. Lamar St., McKinney. The business offers private guitar, bass, piano, voice and string lessons in the studio and hosts classes online as well. 903-521-8834. www.cultivatemusic.org.
MCKINNEY, TX
Reunion Rehabilitation Hospitals break ground on new facility in Plano

Reunion Rehabilitation Hospitals broke ground on a new facility in late September at the northwest corner of the intersection of Mapleshade Lane and Hwy. 190 in Plano. The nearly 56,000-square-foot, three-story hospital will offer inpatient rehabilitation care for people with debilitating illnesses and injuries as well as other neurological and orthopedic conditions.
PLANO, TX
