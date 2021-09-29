Eye Level Learning Center to open new Frisco location

Restaurateur Steve Fields is targeting mid- to late-November for the opening of his new Steve Fields' Steakhouse at 4900 W. Park Blvd., Plano. In April, Fields confirmed to Community Impact Newspaper that he planned to open a new steak and seafood eatery on the same intersection his former Steve Fields' Steak & Lobster Lounge was located. After 14 years at 5013 W. Park Blvd., that restaurant closed Sept. 1, 2019. Fields is taking over the building most recently occupied by Brick House Tavern + Tap. In addition to the steak and seafood his patrons are familiar with, Fields said the new restaurant, which is now hiring staff members, will also offer “lively piano entertainment.” 972-596-7100. www.stevefields.com.

PLANO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO