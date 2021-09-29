CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Worst Sentence You’ll Read Today: Steven Pinker Edition

By Ben Mathis-Lilley
Slate
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStory time! In 1999 or so your correspondent (me) was in college and went to see a linguist named Steven Pinker speak. His talk was about linguistics and evolution (I think). It was very interesting and Pinker seemed to your correspondent (me—the correspondent is still me) like the smartest person in the world, particularly for the way he responded immediately to audience questions about essentially random topics with comprehensive, example-laden answers. But it’s apparently been downhill for him intellectually ever since, if this excerpt from a New York Times review of his new book Rationality is any indication:

Slate

Steven Pinker, Rational Thinker

Man is born smart, and everywhere he lacks brains. So, minus The Social Contract’s gendered language, might Steven Pinker have opened Rationality: What It Is, Why It Seems Scarce, Why It Matters. Pinker, a senior Harvard professor, cognitive psychologist, bestselling author, and alleged victim of cancel culture, spends a lot of time these days fighting culture wars. Picking up where 2018’s Enlightenment Now left off, his latest book takes as its problem the contrast Pinker sees between humankind’s innate rationality and our observable taste for the irrational.
