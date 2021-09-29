The Worst Sentence You’ll Read Today: Steven Pinker Edition

There’s a reason for calling Kiki the worst character on Are You Afraid of the Dark? and it has nothing to do with her being bad or even undeveloped as a character. It’s more because someone had to be at the low end of this type of list and given her snarky nature it’s kind of easy to say that hanging out with Kiki without being ridiculed for one thing or another feels like it would have been kind of tough. She was one of those that stuck around from beginning to end and was actually a fan favorite for a while, but in a group that had more than a few great storytellers she was the least effective and therefore classified as ‘the worst’. Keep in mind that this is a matter of opinion since many shows have good and bad characters that many would switch around if they could when making their own list. Some shows don’t really have a lot of bad characters that don’t get developed enough or are kind of confusing when it comes to wondering why they’re there in the first place.

