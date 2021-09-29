Few QBs like the 'game manager' label. Taylor Heinicke says he doesn't mind.

Among the knocks against Alex Smith in his final NFL season with Washington were his inability to stretch the field and a propensity to play it safe. Enter Taylor Heinicke, the gunslinger who played with reckless abandon when he started in place of Smith in the playoffs last season, and has resumed that since Ryan Fitzpatrick went down. Heinicke showed off his best and worst in Washington's blowout loss at Buffalo that was far more on the defense than him.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO