Destiny 2 Peacebond god roll guide – PvP and PvE

It isn’t often we see a sidearm rise to prevalence in Destiny 2. We have had sidearms such as Breachlight and The last Hope that have proved to be very solid primary weapon choices for PvE, but a new sidearm has made its mark on the Destiny 2 sandbox. Peacebond is a legendary kinetic stasis sidearm that has been a welcome surprise for many Destiny 2 players. Not only does the weapon feel great, but it can also roll with some impressive perks that allow it to potentially become one of the best add-clearing weapons in the game.