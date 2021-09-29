CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus is “cancer free”

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a very welcome bit of good news, Mark Hoppus is now “cancer free.”. The Blink-182 bassist/vocalist shared the announcement in an Instagram post Wednesday. “Just saw my oncologist and I’m cancer free!!” Hoppus wrote. “Thank you God and universe and friends and family and everyone who sent support and kindness and love.”

