BLACKPINK's Jennie seen at Incheon International Airport heading out to Paris
BLACKPINK's Jennie was seen at Incheon International Airport, leaving the country to head to France for the Paris Fashion Week. On September 29, the singer was seen wearing all black with a beanie hat adorned with a red rose. She showed off her fashionista style, rocking a simple black shirt and loose back pants paired with white sneakers. She was seen holding a Chanel bag to match her simple outfit.www.allkpop.com
