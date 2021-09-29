BLACKPINK's Jennie seen at Incheon International Airport heading out to Paris

BLACKPINK has been taking over the month of September. First, on Sept. 10, Lisa went viral by making her highly-anticipated solo debut with her single “Lalisa.” Then, just days later on Sept. 15, Rosé made headlines by not only being the first BLACKPINK member to appear at the Met Gala, but one of the first two female K-pop idols to attend the ceremony overall (the other was 2NE1’s CL). Now, fans are wondering if BLACKPINK will attend this year’s Paris Fashion Week. Due to all the success the group has achieved, BLINKs wouldn’t be surprised to see the girls at the events in Paris this year.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 9 DAYS AGO