Orlando, FL

Team Nona Becomes National and World Wakeboard Champions

By Jordan Burnette
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen most people think of Nona Adventure Park, they think of a fun place to go on a day off. The truth is, there is so much more to it. Nona Adventure Park is known for being the best spot to learn how to wakeboard. Since opening in March of 2019, Lake Nona locals have learned and advanced in a whole new sport. The weeks of Aug. 1-4 and Sept. 11-12, Nona Wake members competed in National and World Wakeboard Competitions at neighbor parks, Orlando WaterSports Complex (OWC) and Elite Cable Park (ECP). Many of the Nona Members did amazing and made the podium at these intense competitions. At the 2021 Nautique WWA (World Wake Association) Wake Park Nationals, Trent Stuckey (17), Isaic Claudio (13), Michael Kim (14), and Jeven Garcia (12) all won first place for their divisions. Coming in second place in their divisions: Jaden Garcia (16) and Michael D’amelio (11). In third place: Gavin Stuckey (15), Jake Kappler (23) and Nollan Vasconcelos (12). At the 2021 Nautique WWA Wake Park Worlds, Isaic Claudio, Jaden Garcia, Trent and Gavin Stuckey came in first place in their categories as well. In second place: Jake Kappler and Jeven Garcia. Placing third in their category: Preston Persichetti (11).

#Water Sports#Wakeboarding#Lake Nona#Elite Cable Park#World Wake Association
